Irish Examiner View: Let's hope GDP numbers are on the money

Revised Department of Finance figures suggest the economy will only shrink 2.5% this year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 11:46 AM

One of the most unsettling things about this pandemic, apart obviously from the tragic deaths - over 1m worldwide now - are the great, crushing known unknowns. Several industries, especially the travel and entertainment sectors are in a very difficult situation. They, their employees, suppliers, and customers can only wonder when they might return to something like business as usual.

Some months ago, and again today as a new round of restrictions looms in parts of the country, the prognosis was grim. In April, the Department of Finance made the shuddering prediction that GDP would shrink by 10.5%. Yesterday, in a revision that would have cheered Lazarus, the Department published revised figures suggesting the economy will shrink only by 2.5% this year.

Such rollercoaster advice is unsettling but in this instance, when so many indicators are in the red, it must be hoped that yesterday's revised projection is on the money.  

