Irish Examiner View: Germany provides lessons on how to make unity work

Next weekend, Germany will mark 30 years of reunification. That great project, one with roots in the very darkest evil, has been a resounding success even if there are caveats. On Saturday the great majority of Germany's 83m citizens, many other Europeans, and refugees from outside Europe as well, will celebrate the great events of 1990.

Those events brought an end to the Soviet-dominated GDR after its 41 years of grey, Trabant-driving, half-life. Those events also razed the symbolic and very real division of the Berlin Wall, an emotionally disturbing and brutal presence in that great city for 28 years.

Events on this scale offer sweeping perspectives and they sometimes highlight great ironies built on human foibles. Germany's reunification, along with the stabilising achievements of the EU, is the ultimate legacy of the Marshall Plan, the American-funded programme that helped rebuild Europe after the carnage of WWII.

As Germany celebrates the dividend of an internationally supported rebirth, America, led by the grandson of a German immigrant who, in another dark irony, died in the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, stumbles towards the kind of division that afflicted Germany between 1945 and 1990.

As Germany will celebrate on October 3, America must decide on November 3. In a world thrown off-balance by intolerant populism, fanaticism of many hues, and tightening authoritarianism the latter date overshadows the first no matter how joyous.

Despite 2008 German-led demands on public redemption of private bank debt, Ireland and Germany have benefitted greatly from EU membership. The EU offers a stage for Germany’s energy, fuelling the prosperity that underpins its citizens’, new or old, freedoms, and opportunities.

Like all EU members, it enjoys the heft of the American-led western alliance, which guarantees military security as well as giving momentum to shared values. Unless Joe Biden prevails on November 3, that partnership, represented by Nato, will be questioned as never before. Should that transpire, should the old, reliable alliances at the very foundation of our world fray, then this weekend's celebrations may, in time, be seen as a highwater mark.

As Brexit negotiations, if that is what they really are at this extremely late stage, reach concluding stages - this time anyway - it is far less difficult than it was to imagine the EU without Britain. It is, sadly, far more difficult to imagine a successful, vibrant Britain outside of the EU. Britain will be diminished and dangerously divided when it finally pulls up its home-alone drawbridge.

However, it all-but-impossible to imagine the EU without Germany - just as it is very difficult to imagine today's stable, calm, deliberative German Federal Republic without a strong European framework involving 26 other member states.

German reunification and Brexit offer both a challenge and a possibility probably more relevant on this island that almost anywhere else in the EU. Should Brexit finally prove the catalyst - or the straw that breaks the camel's back in you prefer - for the reunification of this Republic and Northern Ireland could everyone involved find the grace and generosity, as most Germans did in 1990, needed to make the opportunity a success?

That question is academic today and will be for some time but we - North and South - should address it just as Angela Merkel would, calmly, fairly, humanely, and without fear or favour long before urgency or fear cloud judgement.