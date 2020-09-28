Irish Examiner View: Deceptive food labels hardly kosher

Occasional vegetarianism, vegetarianism and veganism are increasingly popular and are likely to become more so
Irish Examiner View: Deceptive food labels hardly kosher

Yesterday's admission from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) that food sold as vegan cannot be guaranteed free of animal products is likely to provoke another skirmish in the food labellings wars. 

Monday, September 28, 2020 - 09:51 AM

Food labelling is a hotly contested area. Increasingly aware consumers want clarity and abhor deliberate evasion. 

Some food producers, more than are reassuring, unfortunately, rely on an at best opaque ambiguity. All too often they muddy the waters about what might be in a particular product so consumers may be if not deceived then steered up the garden path. 

If that garden is designated organic then a new set of questions arise - who authenticates claims that food designated organic is organic? Is the organic sector self-regulating or independently monitored?

Yesterday's admission from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) that food sold as vegan cannot be guaranteed free of animal products is likely to provoke another skirmish in the food labellings wars. 

This arises because there is no legal definition of 'vegan' in EU or Irish law. How very convenient for unscrupulous producers, the kind of suppliers who labelled South America chicken as Irish just because it was processed and repackaged here.

Occasional vegetarianism, vegetarianism and veganism are increasingly popular and are likely to become more so as the negative impact of meat and dairy production on the environment is better understood. 

That growing cohort, just like everyone else, deserves the protection proper labelling offers, especially as increasingly industrialised food production - chlorinated chicken anyone? - becomes all-pervasive.

This offers conscientious food producers an opportunity. Clear, comprehensible and reliable labelling should give them an opportunity to differentiate their products from others carrying labels prepared by lawyers rather than food producers.  

Read More

Padraig Hoare: Overfishing of oceans is unsustainable

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon May 18, 2020 Irish Examiner View: Joined-up response to climate change and housing is essential
Supreme Court Trump Irish Examiner view: Inertia opens the door for dark forces
Fishermen at work: fixing the fishing nets Irish Examiner view: The epitome of unsustainability
foodorganiclabelling

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices