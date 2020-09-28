Irish Examiner View: Deceptive food labels hardly kosher

Food labelling is a hotly contested area. Increasingly aware consumers want clarity and abhor deliberate evasion.

Some food producers, more than are reassuring, unfortunately, rely on an at best opaque ambiguity. All too often they muddy the waters about what might be in a particular product so consumers may be if not deceived then steered up the garden path.

If that garden is designated organic then a new set of questions arise - who authenticates claims that food designated organic is organic? Is the organic sector self-regulating or independently monitored?

Yesterday's admission from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) that food sold as vegan cannot be guaranteed free of animal products is likely to provoke another skirmish in the food labellings wars.

This arises because there is no legal definition of 'vegan' in EU or Irish law. How very convenient for unscrupulous producers, the kind of suppliers who labelled South America chicken as Irish just because it was processed and repackaged here.

Occasional vegetarianism, vegetarianism and veganism are increasingly popular and are likely to become more so as the negative impact of meat and dairy production on the environment is better understood.

That growing cohort, just like everyone else, deserves the protection proper labelling offers, especially as increasingly industrialised food production - chlorinated chicken anyone? - becomes all-pervasive.

This offers conscientious food producers an opportunity. Clear, comprehensible and reliable labelling should give them an opportunity to differentiate their products from others carrying labels prepared by lawyers rather than food producers.