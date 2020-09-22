Irish Examiner View: Digitising RTÉ archives is a public service

Irish Examiner View: Digitising RTÉ archives is a public service

Mick Lally and Emmet Bergin in Glenroe, one of the programmes being digitised. 

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 10:52 AM

Public service broadcasters have a huge, ever-expanding responsibility to the present but they also have a great responsibility to the past. 

RTÉ have recognised this by, despite huge financial difficulties, committing more than €3m to digitise programmes from the 1950s to 2003 to make them available online. Not all of these programmes are priceless nuggets waiting to be rediscovered but they are important time capsules and reminders of what Ireland was and how very far we have come. 

This project can provide Irish people and others who are interested with a contemporary Rosetta Stone, parsing and offering reliable context to life in this country 70 years ago. This will complement the project, already well underway, to digitise great swathes of Ireland's newspapers' archives.    

The broadcaster plans to digitise about 300,000 hours of television programmes and production recordings dating from 1985. It also wants to transcribe about 65,000 quarter-inch audio tapes dating from 1950 to the early 2000s. TV footage will include sport back to the mid-1980s, including thousands of hours of GAA, soccer, rugby and Olympics coverage. There is an urgency about this as various tapes and the devices needed to play them are obsolete and edging towards being unusable.

Someone once said that nostalgia is close enough to self-pity but this process should be one almost of celebration; celebration that we have become a relatively modern, progressive society despite the inaccurate scaremongering of those who resisted change so very vehemently. If this project does nothing other than remind us of how fear was and is used to avert change it will be worthwhile but it promises to do so much more. Roll it there Colette indeed. 

 

Read More

€3m RTÉ spend on mammoth digitisation of archive footage
   

More in this section

CYCLING Tour 182669 Irish Examiner View: Covid-19 takes from Sam Bennett's Tour de France celebrations 
US Ginsburg 082880 Irish Examiner View: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an icon of America's culture wars
2019 New York Times Dealbook Irish Examiner View: Philanthropy as a force for change
place: glenroeperson: mick lallyperson: emmet bergin

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices