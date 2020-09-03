Irish Examiner view: Unicef report on teenagers a wake-up call

We need national strategies to tackle a problem before it becomes a crisis. More importantly, we need the political will to implement them.
Teenagers in Ireland are among the least satisfied with their lives in the OECD/EU region and struggle with mental health, according to the Unicef study. File picture.

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 09:07 AM

A new study of children in 38 countries by Unicef, the United Nations children’s organisation, makes for disturbing reading. 

It reveals that teenagers in Ireland are among the least satisfied with their lives in the OECD/EU region and struggle with mental health.

This may not come as a surprise to those who work with young people and are aware that difficulties in accessing mental health services are adding to the seriousness of Ireland’s teenage mental health issues. A recent study by the Union of Students of Ireland found that over 38% of students experience anxiety, while 30% suffer from depression.

The months of September and October often see an increase in referrals for mental health services. With demand expected to increase due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are increasing concerns about whether the system can cope. The Unicef report is a wake-up call to the Government and the health service. We need national strategies to tackle a problem before it becomes a crisis. More importantly, we need the political will to implement them.

