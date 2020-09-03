Irish Examiner view: Ireland deserves trade portfolio

As the Government complies with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s request to nominate a woman and a man to replace Phil Hogan, it would be appropriate for her to show the fairness she has promised by allowing Ireland to retain the role of commissioner for trade.

Ms von der Leyen has publicly promised to be "fair" in her deliberations. Fairness must include acknowledging the huge sacrifice the Irish people, and our Government, have made to protect Covid-19 guidelines at the expense of losing a powerful voice in Brussels.

The Irish Examiner was central to this, in exposing Golfgate. Calls from Dublin for Mr Hogan to resign put political pressure on Ms von der Leyen and, ultimately, led to Mr Hogan's departure.

As The Dáil returned yesterday, following a curtailed summer recess, the political fallout from the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner continued to be felt. Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue has been nominated as the new agriculture, food, and the marine minister, the third to fill that role in the current Dáil.

Ceann comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl described what happened in Clifden as the result of a "collective, crass stupidity... or arrogant delusion... or both".

The chances of Ireland retaining the European Commission's trade portfolio, after the departure of Mr Hogan, are regarded as slim in Brussels, but that should not deter the Government from making strong representations.

EU commissioners lined up to praise Mr Hogan after his departure as a very effective trade commissioner. Indeed, Ms von der Leyen, who gave Mr Hogan the all-important trade role, was happy with the job he had been doing and hailed his "tireless and successful work".

The choice of nominees will, of course, be central to whether Ireland retains the trade portfolio. But the commission president should consider the seriousness with which we, in Ireland, take accountability, ensuring that EU commissioners play by the same rules as ordinary citizens.

If Ms von der Leyen wishes to reflect on real and dangerous lawlessness, she need look no further than Berlin, where, last weekend, hundreds of far-right activists attempted to storm the parliament building, in protest at Covid-19 measures.

In an alarming scene that many Germans thought had been confined to their history books, they waved flags of the pre-1918 German empire and broke through a police barrier. Ireland should be held as an example where its people play by the rules and expect their politicians, and those who represent the nation, to do likewise.

If Ms von der Leyen withdraws the trade portfolio from Ireland, as punishment for our Government interfering in commission politics, she would not only cause dismay in Ireland but risk the popular support that the EU enjoys here. She might wish to reflect on her visit to Dublin last January, when she praised the "unity of everybody here in Ireland" and the work of our politicians in the Brexit process.

EU and Irish interests are aligned. Ireland has demonstrated its strengths in accountability. It is essential that Ms von der Leyen acts to ensure they remain that way.