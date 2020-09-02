Irish Examiner View: Greatest test of solidarity weeks away in Covid-19 battle

It is unsurprising that a class was yesterday sent home from a primary school following a confirmation that a pupil had tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.

The school, southwest of Dublin, stated “there has been a positive Covid-19 19 case with a pupil in your class” but that coronavirus had been “contracted outside of school,” so sending the pupil's classmates home was no more than a “precautionary measure,” the school said. The school, or any school in a similar position, had no option.

There was, and remains, an inevitability that there will be a number of infections as schools reopen and try to stay open despite the great challenge involved in managing large groups of schoolchildren - and their occasionally maskless parents gathering at the school gates - while trying to stave off a highly contagious pandemic. Keeping those outbreaks to a very minimum and responding in a way that does not make a very difficult situation even more so is the immediate challenge.

That challenge is exacerbated as positions become more polarised, as empathy seems a forgotten quality in much of the discussion around trying to manage a resurgent pandemic.

Trump's America, where emotion long ago replaced science, where violence is replacing peaceful protest, is the most disturbing example but there are others closer to home.

Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, Boris Johnson's putative trade envoy, has out-Trumped Trump by suggesting politicians need to balance allowing more elderly Covid-19 patients die with the economic costs of extreme lockdown.

Even if you admire Abbott's candor - the Australian electorate eventually grew weary of it - it is impossible to give such priority, as he does, to commerce.

That attitude reared its ugly head in Germany too last weekend when Conservative health minister Jens Spahn, a pivotal figure in Germany’s handling of the pandemic, was jeered, spat at and targeted with homophobic abuse as the countrywide protests by a vocal minority against Covid-19 restrictions became increasingly aggressive.

On Monday Spahan criticised those who “stay inside their Facebook and WhatsApp world, get ever more aggressive and no longer seek contact to those with a different opinion”.

The Irish version of that blind alley is becoming ever-more populated and assertive too. The most fantastic claims are made even if they contradict medical and scientific evidence - indeed, some claims are so very angry it is possible to imagine they are made for no reason other than that they defy today's orthodoxy.

Yet, they are influential which raises questions about fact-free social media agitation that must be confronted when this crisis passes.

That disconnect from the gravity of our situation may be behind yesterday's disheartening HSE statement to the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee.

The health authority reported that more than 1,300 test appointments were missed by confirmed contacts of people infected with Covid-19. This is yet another affront to the idea of solidarity we all, whether we comply with restrictions or not, rely on.