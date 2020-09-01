Class sent home in Dublin school after child tests positive for Covid-19

A Dublin primary school has sent home a class of students after one child tested positive for Covid-19.

The South Dublin school confirmed 30 students have been sent home as a precaution.

The school reopened after almost six months on Wednesday.

The decision to close the class was taken on public health advice.

Confirmation from a Dublin primary school principal that a child has tested positive for Covid 19 and that the class has been sent home. The pupil did not contract the virus in school #TodayCB — Today with Claire Byrne (@TodaywithClaire) September 1, 2020

According to RTÉ, the school confirmed the class was sent home to Today with Claire Byrne.

The principal confirmed to the show that the child did not contract the virus through transmission in the school.

Almost 500 students attend the school in 18 classes, however only the affected class has been sent home.

Elsewhere, the Child and Family Agency has said it will be able to differentiate between absences from education caused by health concerns linked to Covid-19 and the sometimes chronic absenteeism which has led some parents to be prosecuted in the courts for failing to send their children to class.

As most schools return this week Tusla also said it was redeploying staff to “meet demand” when it came to providing supports for some families.

Educational Welfare Services work within Tusla to track cases of extended school absenteeism and to encourage those children and their families back into education.