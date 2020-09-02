Irish Examiner View: Gender balance a taxing issue

Although they are — at least — in their 70s, the women forced to quit pubic service before 1973 when they got married will take pleasure in how dramatically things have changed.

New figures show that for every man who became a Revenue Commissioners’ principal officer in 2019, four women reached that level. In that year, 18% of women who sought promotion were successful but only 3% of men advanced.

Those who argue for gender quotas in these appointments can expect little enough sympathy as they seem an echo of an earlier male-dominated culture. What was sauce for the gander may still be sauce for the goose as it were.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, in trying to identify a successor for Phil Hogan, ensured that the option of moving towards a gender-balanced commission is a possibility.

She sought two names , from Dublin, one a woman, one a man. There are 27 commissioners, 11 of whom are women.

Should the commission reflect the trend in the revenue commissioners then more than 20 commissioners would be women.

That seems as unlikely as the suggestion that Micheál Martin’s government contemplated, however briefly, nominating just one person — a man — as Mr Hogan’s successor in open defiance of Ms von der Leyen’s request.

Not only would that have been regressive, but it would also have been stupid and made an unfortunate situation even more so. May the best nominee prevail.