Irish Examiner view: Student parties provoke fear

There is, in almost every country, a tradition of the old decrying the young.

The adventures, and especially the misadventures, of youth are often criticised by those who were once, and not so long ago, young and foolish themselves.

We augment that indulgence by sometimes blaming the wrong people when things go astray.

Student parties in residential areas have drawn critical attention during the pandemic over fears that the disease might be spread. All sorts of solutions have been proposed and yesterday CIT president Barry O’Connor suggested that

“Maybe if half a dozen or so of students felt the rigours of the law for stepping out of line, that would stop it,” he said.

He may be right, and his proposal would win support in the communities that feel threatened, but his suggestion does not answer the bigger question — why are so many of our well-educated young adults acting this way?

Why do those partying in these times of Covid-19 play fast and loose with their and others’ health?

Are they exceptions or today’s norm?