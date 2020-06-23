Irish Examiner view: Climate collapse means we need to work together

Picture: Stock

The Green Party might have forced Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to take environmental matters more seriously than they otherwise would have, but it remains to be seen if the government deal moves beyond the theoretical.

Yet, there are too many indications that the cultural aversion to tackling these unavoidable issues remains.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has already suggested a 7% cut in emissions won’t happen in the first few years, but will average out over a longer term.

Earlier, he and some peers ruled out any reduction in the national herd.

This ambiguity is one of the reasons that the Supreme Court yesterday heard arguments from the Friends of the Irish Environment over a High Court refusal to quash the Government’s National Mitigation Plan, because, they say, it is inadequate.

Like anything that demands huge cultural and personal change, the detail is hotly contested.

What is not contested any longer is the capacity of climate change to destroy our world.

Extremists at either end of the argument must accept this and work towards an achievable compromise.