Irish Examiner View: Scientists urge coronavirus elimination

Next Saturday two of New Zealand’s top rugby teams meet in Auckland and because that country has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for 17 days the Highlanders and Chiefs will meet in a packed stadium. New Zealand has lifted all restrictions so social distancing is no more. For now at least.
Irish Examiner View: Scientists urge coronavirus elimination
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 11:04 AM
Irish Examiner editorial

Next Saturday two of New Zealand’s top rugby teams meet in Auckland and because that country has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for 17 days the Highlanders and Chiefs will meet in a packed stadium. New Zealand has lifted all restrictions so social distancing is no more. For now at least.

Inspired by New Zealand’s and others’ success, our Government is accelerating the relaxation of containment measures even if we are some way away from New Zealand’s clean sheet. Economic and social pressures, as well as scientific, influenced this decision. There are no easy choices in this equation, each potentially carries a significant downside. Striking the right balance is all, even if that is far more easily said than done.

Some of our leading scientists gave voice to that apprehension yesterday when they urged a more cautious approach. Recognising the huge costs already incurred they pointed out that today’s decisions “will determine our future for years to come.” We “strongly encourage ... resolute actions to suppress this pandemic at once. Eliminating the virus represents the most scientifically sound strategy in terms of public health and economics alike,” they said. Their plea may fall on deaf ears today but if there is a second outbreak, as can be expected, they will be vindicated. Then, we can expect restrictions far more severe and of longer duration than those we may be prematurely lifting now.

More in this section

WindMills_pano.jpg Irish Examiner View: Answer blowing in the wind
WORLD WHO 102790 Irish Examiner view: The World Health Organization's mission impossible
LukeKellyvandalisedagainJuly2020.jpeg Irish Examiner view: Statue of Luke Kelly defaced again
our viewcoronavirusplace: new zealandplace: aucklandorganisation: highlanders and chiefsorganisation: new zealand

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices