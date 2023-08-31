Noel Rock: Nobody wants to be the bad news story of a boundary review

Refresh. Refresh. Refresh. Hours had passed since I started refreshing the page for the Boundary Review in 2017, as I knew it all hung in the balance, and still the screen was blank.

Waiting for this report took me back to when I was 17, waiting for the CAO points: constantly refreshing the page and waiting for a result of something that is entirely out of your control. That said, like the CAO points, you could always figure a broad indication in advance of what the likely outcomes were.

The way the numbers fell, I could reasonably anticipate one of two binary outcomes — either my constituency, Dublin North West, gained a seat and gained territory, or it would lose territory and my precariously-held seat would be in danger. In short: very good news, or very bad news.

I refreshed one last time, and just as the maps began to appear on my screen, a text appeared from then-housing minister Eoghan Murphy. My eyes jumped from my phone screen where I saw the words “bad news”, to the map on my laptop where I saw what that meant in reality: I could no longer vote for myself, nor could my neighbours, and it was goodbye to most of Drumcondra and Glasnevin, the areas where I got the most votes.

It was devastating. I was, at that time, 29 years old and had been a TD for little more than a year. It was something I had worked incredibly hard to achieve, winning the seat for my party in that constituency for the first time since 1992, and in an election where Fine Gael were in decline nationally we won the Dublin North West seat against the run of play.

Boundary Review 2023

Yet, here we were: at the stroke of a pen, it was all plunged into peril. That was the psychological barrier facing every TD on Wednesday morning as the latest electoral boundary review landed for them. Nobody wants to be the bad news story of a boundary review.

With the headline being "14 extra seats", the public tend to see that figure and believe that it’s, therefore, easier to get elected and, in the macro, I suppose that’s true. However, once you delve into practically any given constituency, it becomes clear that any newly drawn boundary will bring about winners and losers.

That moment of opening the map is anxious, as you know it could change everything. In my case, it did. It hangs over the remainder of your term and, in many ways, I feel like the day of the boundary review really did determine the direction of travel.

In my heart, I knew the seat was likely gone, and yet I had to plough on for the remaining three years of my term, do my best for my constituents, and grapple with what I knew was a very slim hope of success. That’s what awaits some of those who have received bad news in this week’s report.

Even changes which look relatively minor on paper — for instance, the changing of the southern end of the Louth constituency — begin to take on outsized consequences when the seat is marginal and the contest is tight. Every single vote, house, street, housing estate matters; a transfer of even 500 votes can be crucial to whether a seat is held or lost.

For every TD on Wednesday, the initial moment is the looking at the map and asking the first question: does my constituency still even exist? You can then figure out some more: does it have the same number of seats? What areas have I gained and lost?

This is followed by the crunching of the numbers — such as, your party or your rivals’ vote shares in these areas — to see exactly where you stand; you might want to take a few hours to yourself if you know it’s going to be bad. If this report didn’t land at 8am, you might even recommend a stiff drink.

In my case, when I returned to the numbers in the hours after the re-draw, it provided scant consolation: according to tallies I had lost approximately 1,460 first-preference votes, around 30% of my total from 2016.

For those who lose out, the next few days will be a balancing act: how to communicate that you’ve been knocked down without being knocked out

Instinctively, those who have had a bad re-draw will begin to realise that people — whether they’re constituents or colleagues — are aware that their seat is in trouble. Sometimes people say it, sometimes they don’t, but it isn’t a nice moment to be in.

The logic of the re-draw

All that said, lines have to be drawn somewhere and, while it’s tempting to get bitter or sad about a bad re-draw, or elated about a good re-draw, the truth is that sequential logic guides the independent electoral commission to the point that they’ve arrived at this week.

It is a good thing to have an independent electoral commission and a good thing to not have gerrymandering to the extent that you see in, for instance, the United States where Congressional Districts are drawn in increasingly outrageous and embarrassing ways.

We need to never end up in that situation, and the price we must pay is that sometimes people wake up on a Wednesday morning and realise that their seat is in trouble at the stroke of a pen. It isn’t a nice moment, as I know, but it’s the price we pay when we want to ensure dynamic boundaries, reflecting a changing population, are drawn up fairly by a truly independent Commission.