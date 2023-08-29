Brendan Griffin: Electoral boundary redraw will give many TDs sleepless nights

You’ve worked hard over the last few years. You’ve a full attendance record, paid attention to the finer details and stayed out of trouble. You’ve read, studied and done well on your written and oral questions, with no major mistakes and all your projects turned out as you had hoped.

And now it’s the night before the results and you’re lying wide awake at 3am, going over all the permutations and possibilities in your head. No, it’s not the Leaving Cert, it’s the Report of the Electoral Commission’s Dáil Constituency Review.

I stopped having the Leaving Cert dream years ago (you know the one where it’s the night before the exams and you’ve no study done). It’s been replaced by a recurring dream where it’s the night before the election and I’ve no canvassing done. No posters, no leaflet drops, no campaign.

I think it’s born out of the all-consuming nature of the job. And for politicians, survival requires at least one eye to be constantly on your constituents, and the other eye on the next election. Knowing who and where exactly those constituents will be, come polling day, will become clear to politicians and prospective public representatives following the publication of the eagerly awaited report today.

I can still vividly recall trying to console an ashen-faced parliamentary party colleague in the Dáil canteen the morning of the publication of the 2012 report. His constituency had literally been split in two, meaning half the voters who had given him first preferences in the 2011 general election would be in one constituency in the future, with the other half in a different constituency.

It was a pretty hopeless situation. In a form of gallows humour, he observed that the new boundary was going straight through his back lawn and his next-door neighbours could no longer vote for him. I miss him around Leinster House and rarely see him since he lost his seat in the subsequent general election of 2016.

I can think of numerous similar cases over the years. Many excellent public representatives in such circumstances will, sadly for them, succumb to defeat, unable to surmount the loss of fertile district electoral divisions or even entire municipal districts.

And yet, despite the political earthquake that an unfavourable redraw can represent, some politicians somehow manage to survive the seemingly impossible. The more cunning ones may even cry “gerrymander” and attempt to whip up public sympathy. Watch out for some of this between now and the general election.

In parallel, I have encountered colleagues on the verge of cartwheels in the corridor upon publication of the report. One political friend previously likened the “re-unification” of his county, following a boundary review, to the fall of the Berlin Wall. I thought it a rather melodramatic comparison, but the change suited him handsomely and he has gone on to increase his vote in each subsequent election.

Of course, many other factors will be at play to determine the prospects of candidates on polling day, but boundaries are undoubtedly a significant element.

As a Dáil representative of a geographically large, topographically challenging and predominantly rural constituency that’s 300 kilometres from Leinster House, it occurs to me that population and geography are crude determinants when it comes to constituency boundaries.

Kerry v Dublin

The merger of the two former Kerry constituencies of Kerry North and Kerry South into a vast single five-seater prior to the 2016 general election makes for an interesting case study. From my perspective, the change suited me electorally for numerous reasons.

Serving such a constituency between those successful electoral outings has, however, been a different matter. While some TDs in Dublin can literally walk the length or breadth of their constituency in a morning, it would take a Kerry TD two hours and 23 minutes (according to Google Maps) to drive the 138 kilometres from Tarbert, in the north of the county, to Caherdaniel in the south.

It’s about the same time as a drive from Dublin to Galway, except that it’s on roads that are far more difficult to navigate than the M4/M6. Throw in another engagement in, let’s say further south in Lauragh on the Beara Peninsula, and its another 71 kilometres and a one hour and 21-minute drive, and that’s before you drive home.

Such large constituencies so far from Dublin is not good for the citizen and not conducive to family life and a healthy work-life balance for the TD. It means spending lots of time on the road if you want to keep your job.

If we want to attract people with young families, particularly young mothers, into Dáil Éireann, surely we need to rethink how we do things and what is demanded of TDs.

Working off the assumption that most people wish to see county boundaries retained where possible, and further assuming that few people would wish to see the introduction of two-seat constituencies, some more fundamental thinking may be required to address the size problem.

Reform

To this end, there may be merit in considering constitutional reform. Perhaps we should debate whether seat allocation should be based on census population figures alone, or if voter participation should also be a factor?

For example, the quota for the general election in Dublin Central in 2020 was 6,288. In the far-flung Kingdom of Kerry, it was more than twice that, at 12,945. In Dublin Central, 31,732 people turned out to vote and returned four TDs to Dáil Éireann. In Kerry, a whopping 78,209 people turned out to vote and returned just five TDs to the same assembly.

Dublin Central is not unique. In Dublin North West the quota was just 8,097 and in Dublin Bay South it was even less at 7,919. By contrast, the quota in Mayo was 12,871 and in Donegal it was even higher at 12,909. Factoring in voter turnout would rebalance the scales to a degree and reduce the likelihood of geographically monstrous constituencies along the western seaboard.

Perhaps it’s also time to reduce travel requirements for TDs by facilitating remote voting in certain circumstances and even remote contributions? A limited precedent for this already exists for Oireachtas Committee hearings, but a stipulation that politicians must be contributing from within the confines of the parliamentary precinct is a constitutional fetter at present. This entire area deserves objective discussion.

For some colleagues, depending on the results of the report today, there may be many sleepless nights ahead. As someone who will not be contesting the next general election, I don’t anticipate sleepless nights this week. When that recurring election dream will stop though, is anyone’s guess.