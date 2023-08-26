Rónán Collins: The most sacred of trusts: What happens when healthcare staff go rogue?

The ward clinical nurse manager (formerly ‘sister’) looked aggrieved when I suggested we should send a blood test for c-peptide which, if low, can be a marker of externally given insulin, when I came across a patient with unexplained low blood glucose on our ward a number of years ago.
This was shortly after I had come back having completed my training in Leeds.
The senior nurse seemed offended at any inference that the patient might have been given insulin by a member of staff accidently.
I diplomatically explained that it was and should be a routine part of the clinical investigations of low blood glucose; that insulin could have been given by accident on a ward where some patients were diabetic; that a patient could have given it to themselves as a suicide attempt; that, in any case, it was a busy ward with lots of “comings and goings”, and that, in an era of staff shortages, things were often more rushed with more opportunity for error and that we did not know all our doctors and nurses well any more, with many temporary staff on 'bank' or locum shifts.
I kept the possibility of a premeditated and deliberate act of harm to myself.
What was not disputed, however, was that Ethel Hall was murdered by an injection of insulin at Leeds General Infirmary.
The recent case of Lucy Letby, found guilty of the murder of seven babies and attempted murder of six more at the Countess of Cheshire Hospital, again brings into the spotlight a potential for malevolence from healthcare staff.
Calls by Dr Stephen Brearey, the lead consultant at the neonatology unit in which Letby was allowed to continue practice murder, despite raising his concerns early with management, are not likely to lead to anything meaningful in terms of any serious culture change in the NHS management and in their relationship with clinicians.
- Professor Rónán Collins is a consultant geriatrician in geriatric and stroke medicine at Tallaght University Hospital