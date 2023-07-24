After 100 days of fighting, Sudan is facing a humanitarian catastrophe

The scale and complexity of the crisis in Sudan, which has blown up since fighting erupted 100 days ago, means it is rapidly becoming one of the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophes in decades.

And, if the warring parties and the international community do not act urgently and effectively, it has the potential to expand beyond Sudan’s borders, destabilising the greater east Africa region.

Let’s start with some of the headline numbers. Currently more than 24.7m people (more than half Sudan’s population) need humanitarian assistance. Even prior to the commencement of fighting in April, Sudan faced huge humanitarian challenges. Last year alone Concern treated 200,000 malnourished children there.

Since the war began on April 15, more than 3.3m people have fled their homes seeking safety as the conflict spread rapidly. Of these 757,000 have crossed the border into neighbouring countries in search of shelter.

Others have moved internally, although with the fighting continuing, the areas where people can be sure they will be safe are very limited. In these safer areas people are also suffering due to the lack of food, shelter, water and other basic supports.

Concern and other non-governmental organisations are constructing shelters, latrines, water systems and basic health services at Zabout., Chad near the Sudan border. Concern is distributing water and hygiene kits to refugees who have arrived from Addémour. Picture: Audrey Hernandez/Concern Worldwide

The lack of security and the crippling uncertainty as to where the conflict is going and how and when it will end, dominates all facets of everyday life in Sudan. It has undermined the ability of the banking system and food markets to function properly.

It severely hinders the ability of humanitarian organisations to provide vital supports and services to communities which are struggling. Programmes are frequently suspended for security reasons, with humanitarian workers risking their lives in some areas to provide life-saving support.

Without the guarantee of protection or safe passage for humanitarian staff or vehicles, transporting vital relief supplies across this vast country is almost impossible. For example, it is over 2,200km by road from Port Sudan where supplies are arriving, to Geneina in Darfur, and that is the shortest route going through the capital Khartoum which is currently at the centre of some of the fiercest fighting between the warring parties.

Concern is fortunate that about half its health and nutrition clinics in the south and southwest of the country are continuing to operate as these areas are currently safe. Concern had in advance positioned supplies in warehouses which were not looted. However, such is the demand from the communities, that supplies, especially medicines, are quickly becoming exhausted.

Our teams in neighbouring Chad and South Sudan are also responding to the steady flow of people crossing these borders, fleeing for their lives. Over 230,000 have crossed into Chad. Many are impoverished and in poor health, often arriving with just the clothes on their backs.

In Sila province, where Concern is responding, an estimated 70% of people arriving are women and children. Many are traumatised by the horror of what they witnessed before they fled. Some talk of having witnessed husbands shot dead in front of them. Others have become separated from their children in the chaotic rush to flee.

It’s notable that some civilians have experienced levels of violence that are not normal in a conflict situation. There is an ethnic dimension to the violence.

With funding from Irish Aid, Concern is providing essential items such as soap, shelter materials, and jerrycans. It is operating a mobile clinic to help malnourished children and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

In South Sudan, over 181,000 people have crossed in the last three months. Concern is providing health and nutrition services, shelter materials, and other non-food items.

Prior to April 15, Sudan was experiencing complex humanitarian challenges. However, 100 days of fighting have transformed it into a country facing a humanitarian catastrophe. Urgent action is required if further deaths and suffering are to be prevented.

Concern's Reka Sztopa visits refugees refugee camp in Sila, Chad, 2km from the Sudan border. Picture: Concern Worldwide

Everything hinges on peace being restored. Numerous ceasefires have been declared and then either ignored or quickly broken. The warring parties must agree and implement an immediate ceasefire to enable peace talks begin, and allow humanitarians to reach those most in need with support and relief supplies.

Humanitarians and those transporting relief supplies must be guaranteed safe passage by the warring groups. Civilians must also be given safe passage to get to safety.

If a major humanitarian catastrophe is to be averted, the international community must step up to the plate by providing adequate funding to meet the needs of Sudanese people impacted by the conflict. The 2023 Sudan Regional Refugee Response plan is seeking $2.6bn (€2.3bn) but just 22% of this had been received to date.

The neighbouring countries which are hosting those fleeing the conflict are among the poorest in the world. The international community must provide the necessary funding to enable them support those seeking help.

The international community currently faces many issues which demand their attention and funding. Sudan is one of these. Failure to respond urgently and effectively will result in untold suffering for millions of Sudanese people.

Concern's regional director for the Horn of Africa, Amina Abdulla. Picture: Ed Ram/Concern Worldwide

Amina Abdulla is the regional director for the Horn of Africa for the international humanitarian organisation Concern Worldwide.