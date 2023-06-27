Irish Examiner view: Waiting for their back scratch

Particular focus has centred on the Fair Deal scheme and its implementation and the independent TDs are now threatening to withdraw their support for the Government unless delivery is implemented.

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

A collective flexing of independent Dáil muscle seems like it could help break an apparent stasis among Government parties on a number of outstanding issues.

Having secured commitments from those in Government in recent months in return for their backing in motions of no confidence and other critical Oireachtas votes, the Regional Independent Group of TDs has become disenchanted by a lack of action on those promises.

As the political focus turns towards October’s critical budget vote, surely minds will become more concentrated and political realities will come to the fore. The Independents know they wield power in such circumstances and see it as fair that commitments made to them are honoured.

The warning has been sounded and there can be little bickering in the corridors of power about the loss of independent support if the Coalition doesn’t honour those commitments.

In the context of the financial wellbeing this country currently appears to enjoy, there can be few excuses for non-delivery on these issues, providing succour and relief to those most in need.

