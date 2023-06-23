Power of Tubridy's agent Noel Kelly, 'the real DG', now under scrutiny

One of the many jobs Kevin Bakhurst will do when he officially starts as director general at RTÉ next Saturday (July 1), will be to end the monopoly of power enjoyed by third-party agents at the network.

Bakhurst has already been assessing from close quarters, the damage to the reputation and future value of the State broadcaster, and the mess left behind by the now-suspended Dee Forbes.

Incoming RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Certainly the Ofcom group director won’t be focusing outside of the RTÉ board and executive for the root cause, and a central strand of his probe will be how they allowed themselves to be cowed and controlled by outside forces for private commercial gain.

The most powerful of these representatives is Noel Kelly, Ryan Tubridy’s agent and contract negotiator to a host of ‘stars’ including Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy, as well as up to 20 other presenters and personalities.

Kelly is described by many in the business as ‘The Real Director General’, someone with an extraordinary talent to achieve almost anything on behalf of his suite of gold-bar clients.

Dee Forbes and her programming team were said to be terrified that Kelly, in an instant, would sweep away any of his stars for greater riches elsewhere, if their needs were not met.

Certainly the myth that Ryan Tubridy would be a shoo-in at the BBC was a masterstroke.

It would be premature to say that Noel Kelly’s influence will be immediately diminished at RTÉ, where his client contracts will dictate, in the Ts&Cs, under the various clauses around representation.

But certainly such involvement in side hustles approved by RTÉ for his clients, like the one Tubs had with a sponsor, will be the subject of urgent inquiries — whether those inquiries be internal or Oireachtas-driven.

Noel Kelly has certainly had it good for a long time, first making his mark by looking after the business affairs of Gerry Ryan and another ex- Late Late Show presenter, Pat Kenny.

It was Gerry Ryan’s influence in RTÉ that helped open more doors and opportunities for the Foxrock resident, who quickly realised that the corridors of Montrose were paved in gold.

Kelly became extremely wealthy on the back of such connection and network, one which stretched into major brands, including Vodafone and PlayStation.

Anyone who has dealt with him says Kelly — with his penchant for fast and expensive cars — is a ruthless businessman and as hard as nails as a negotiator, which simply makes him a great agent. Indeed, the best in the business.

Golden circle

The other value he gains from his perch in Donnybrook, whether he seeks it or not, is how his clients operate like a family within the RTÉ campus, where they push and promote each other on their various shows and schedules.

While producers, who select guests, are not part of this golden circle, it's an inescapable fact that Dermot Bannon is a regular guest on The Late Late Show, interviewed by his stablemate Tubridy.

Others on NK Management’s books including Diarmuid Gavin, Dave Fanning, and vet Pete Wedderburn, regularly pop up on Claire Byrne’s radio show.

That such a tight network is allowed to go unchecked within an institution such as RTÉ is not the fault of the agent, rather the system and the corporate governance that oversees potential conflicts of interest.

No doubt Kelly would say he wasn’t conflicted in any way, but he didn’t respond to me this week — a far cry from the ‘always available’ offer of dinner and drinks in the past, when we’d gather once a week.

Inevitably these gatherings would end up in O’Donoghue’s Bar, where Noel would be at the centre of all attention, with a self-deprecating sharp wit and roguish charm, while Ryan would be utterly compelling in his mimicry and storytelling.

Between the two of them, they will have a great many stories to tell after this episode, and what they eventually have to tell us all will be utterly compelling.