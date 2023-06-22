Elaine Loughlin: International security is something Ireland needs to discuss

What, if anything, did we learn from the first day of the Government's Consultative Forum on International Security Policy?

Protesters who were hauled out by gardaí and accused of trying to shut down the discussion may have been the talking point of the day, but international security is something Ireland needs to discuss.

The many speakers, both from the stage and the floor, raised significant concerns about how exposed Ireland is when it comes to cybersecurity, maritime security, and critical infrastructure.

These threats are far more than theoretical, possible, or even probable — attacks have already been launched.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the reality of the new threat to global security was brought home in 2021 with the HSE ransomware attack. He said:

We couldn’t articulate publicly how severe the impact on our hospital services was because we didn’t want those who perpetrated the attack to think that they really had the country on the rack.

“I can tell you, frontline clinicians couldn’t get access to x-rays during that attack.

"It was a very, very scary time, many senior HSE people became ill working around the clock to deal with it.”

We also now know that the Government wants to become more involved in the Permanent Structured Cooperation (Pesco), especially around cybersecurity and maritime surveillance.

The aim of Pesco is to jointly develop defence capabilities and make them available for EU military operations.

Mr Martin said we should not be "squeamish" about ramping up our involvement in such EU operations.

"I'm absolutely convinced in the world of technology, that sharing information, sharing experience and expertise is the key way that we collectively within Europe can deal with the threats either from ransomware, criminal gangs, or from state actors," he said.

This was echoed by panelist Professor Brigid Laffan, who said there is often a public view that Pesco is “bad”, however, she said the structure has increased the capabilities of our own armed forces so it is "fit for purpose in the 21st century".

At the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy at UCC: Réiseal Ní Chéilleachair, Concern; Renata Dwan, Chatham House; Neil Melvin, Royal United Services Institute; and Brigid Laffan, Emeritus Professor, European University Institute. Picture: Larry Cummins

But we also know that many do not agree with this approach and there was a divergence of views on the approach that should be taken to foreign policy in the future.

Sinn Féin foreign affairs and defence spokesman Matt Carthy TD said Ireland’s foreign policy should be based on “ending conflict as opposed to participating in it”.

“Military neutrality and independent foreign policies should not be framed as weaknesses on the part of Ireland, they should be seen as strengths that we should all be very proud of,” he said.

Also speaking from the audience, Clare Daly MEP warned of Nato expansion and said “Putin’s illegal invasion” of Ukraine had accelerated a path towards militarism in Europe.

Sinn Féin foreign affairs and defence spokesperson Matt Carthy said: 'Military neutrality and independent foreign policies should not be framed as weaknesses.' Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

“The best contribution we can make, as a country that was formerly colonised, yet a mature Western democracy, is to join countries where the majority of the world’s people live who have also experienced colonialism and say: ‘You know what, we have to get together’,” Ms Daly said.

We now know that discussions around cyberattacks, our involvement in European initiatives, as well as the thorny issue of our neutrality will not end with the four forum days, the second of which kicks off in Galway today.

Mr Martin yesterday made it clear that the discussion widen out to the Oireachtas once the consultative forum process concludes.