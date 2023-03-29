Cianan Brennan: Report from Land Development Agency only highlights its toothlessness

One is Broadstone Bus Depot on Dublin’s northside. Having lived close to the property (and the fabulous 19th century structure comprising the old rail station on its campus) for many years, the idea that it could be turned into public housing in 15 years, at an estimated cost of €516m, is both attractive and highly implausible.
Two years ago, debating the 2021 Land Development Agency Bill in the Dáil, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien suggested that public land could be used to free up living space for 114,000 families. The agency’s new factual report suggests that figure was fanciful at best and delusional at worst.
Again, to its credit, this is something mentioned repeatedly at the report’s launch. As the agency’s head of strategic planning, Dearbhla Lawson, said, it is about “opening up the discussion around what are the priorities and the opportunities here in the public interest”.