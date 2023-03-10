The Mick Clifford Podcast: Fr Sean Healy on half a century fighting for social justice

Fr Sean Healy talks to Mick about Cork, his experiences in Africa, and his half a century of working on behalf of the most marginalised in society
Social Justice Ireland co-founder Sean Healy is Mick's guest on this week's podcast. File Picture

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 08:00
Mick Clifford

This week it was announced that the director of Social Justice Ireland Fr Sean Healy was stepping down from his role after half a century working on behalf of the most marginalised in society. 

Along with his co-founder of SJI, Sr Brigid Reynolds, he is calling it a day to make way for the next generation. 

On the podcast he speaks about his origins in Cork, his early experiences in Africa, how Bertie Ahern roped him into talking to Fianna Fáil in its pomp, and he asks why Leo Varadkar never got back to him on his proposal to eliminate poverty.

