The Mick Clifford Podcast: Owen O'Shea on the centenary of the Ballyseedy massacre

Neither political party which grew out of the civil war “covered themselves in glory” in how they treated those who were injured and damaged during the conflict, according to historian Owen O’Shea.

During the first decade of the state’s existence between 1922 and 1932 the Cumann na nGeadheal government was extremely parsimonious in compensating those who had fought on the free state side, and completely dismissive of anti-treaty veterans.