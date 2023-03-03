The Mick Clifford Podcast: Owen O'Shea on the centenary of the Ballyseedy massacre

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Owen O'Shea on the centenary of the Ballyseedy massacre

The Mick Clifford Podcast - Owen O'Shea

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 07:00
Mick Clifford

Neither political party which grew out of the civil war “covered themselves in glory” in how they treated those who were injured and damaged during the conflict, according to historian Owen O’Shea.

During the first decade of the state’s existence between 1922 and 1932 the Cumann na nGeadheal government was extremely parsimonious in compensating those who had fought on the free state side, and completely dismissive of anti-treaty veterans.

“Many were begging and begging in pension applications for some financial support,” O’Shea tells the Mick Clifford podcast.

“They were battling mental health, financial troubles, breakdowns and immigration and the free state did very little in the first decade of its existence to support those who went out to fight for the state. Neither (political) party on the two sides of the conflict could claim they covered themselves in glory in that respect.” 

The centenary of the Ballyseedy massacre, in which eight anti-treaty prisoners were blown up on a lonely road outside Tralee falls on March 7.

More in this section

Who is responsible for our 'scorched earth' policy? Who is responsible for our 'scorched earth' policy?
The international security order is being undermined by cracks in the UN's structure The international security order is being undermined by cracks in the UN's structure
Shelving of interim Leaving Cert change casts doubt on more contentious reforms Shelving of interim Leaving Cert change casts doubt on more contentious reforms
#Podcasts - Home#Podcasts - Mick CliffordBallyseedy massacre#History - The Civil War
<p>A woman with angel wings in Ukrainian colours stands in front of the Old Opera House in Frankfurt, Germany. Several thousand people commemorated the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a rally in downtown Frankfurt. Picture: Boris Roessler/dpa via AP</p>

Germany’s debate on war role very self-centred but decisions needed

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd