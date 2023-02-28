Elaine Loughlin: North begins a new chapter with the historic Windsor Framework

With a protocol deal now done, the DUP can no longer avoid Sinn Féin. The beginning of a new chapter was how European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen described the Windsor Framework at a joint press conference with British prime minister Rishi Sunak yesterday.

After two years of protracted talks, it took a last-minute push of political manoeuvres which saw Sunak travel to Belfast to meet with the DUP and other leaders 12 days ago, before flying on to Munich to speak with his EU counterparts.

The process dragged on even further throughout last week until Sunak and other members of his government strategically blitzed the British media over the weekend and made a final round of calls to political leaders.

In comments that were clearly as much aimed at the DUP and hardline Brexiteers within his own party as they were at the general public, Sunak told the Sunday Times that there was “unfinished business on Brexit and I want to get the job done”, before adding that “the idea that the EU can impose laws on Northern Ireland without them having any say isn’t acceptable”.

The unveiling of the deal was highly choreographed and loaded with symbolism that spoke to those loyal to the union.

While Sunak had gone to Europe last week, it was von der Leyen who travelled to London yesterday, opting for one of the remaining connections between the UK and EU — the Eurostar.

“I’m looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend,” she tweeted, with a picture of her on the train platform.

The historic meeting between both leaders took place in Windsor, described by one commentator as the “heart of the British state”, the longest-surviving home of the monarchy.

While criticised by some, von der Leyen also met with King Charles after the business of the day had been completed.

With the Brexit issue now hopefully put to bed, the focus must shift to getting the institutions in Northern Ireland back up and running.

As MEP Seán Kelly put it last night: “There are some hard truths to be faced at this point and we will need to see strong and responsible political leadership within the Conservative Party and the DUP.”

Even before the Stormont elections last year, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson had vowed that his party would not be entering the executive until issues with the protocol were properly dealt with.

“This is about creating political stability in Northern Ireland. It is about restoring fairness. It is about protecting Northern Ireland’s place within the internal market of the United Kingdom, consistent with the agreements that have been reached between all of the parties in Northern Ireland and the government,” Donaldson said this time last year

Seven tests were detailed as issues that would have to be resolved before the DUP would entertain any fresh proposals.

However, many have suspected that the protocol has been a convenient excuse for the DUP to avoid the political reality that it is no longer the dominant party in Stormont.

Indeed, Sinn Féin leader Michelle O’Neill went further last November when she bluntly accused the DUP of using the protocol as a “cover” to not enter power-sharing.

“The real reason is because, as an Irish nationalist, I will be at the helm as first minister — and everybody knows it,” she told her party’s ard fheis.

In announcing the new Windsor Framework, von der Leyen, also referenced the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Politicians past and present on both sides of the border and across the Atlantic Ocean will be keen that an Assembly and Executive is in place by April when a series of events will be held to mark the historic agreement that led to the establishment of those institutions.

Asked about this, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar played down expectations by stating that the Good Friday Agreement brought about peace on the island and will be celebrated “no matter what happens” with the institutions.

Reacting to the development yesterday, Donaldson said his party would take the coming days to assess the new arrangements against the seven tests that had been outlined ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

But even if the deal is seen to take consideration of and address the DUP’s seven demands, there are likely to be members who will remain dissatisfied.

In recent days, party chief whip Sammy Wilson said she could not accept a system that involved oversight from the European Court of Justice, despite the fact that this had not been in the party’s original list of seven red lines.

Deals and agreements have previously caused division in Northern Ireland, right the way back to the 1973 Sunningdale powersharing agreement which sparked a rift within unionism that eventually resulted in the collapse of the agreement in May 1974. The Good Friday Agreement itself caused a further fragmentation within unionism.

There is now a danger that this deal could again cause splintering, with the hard Brexiteers pulling in one direction and more moderate elements of the DUP pushing the other way.

But before then, Donaldson and his party will have to decide whether they accept the protocol deal or not. The DUP will be taking legal soundings on this but did not provide a timeline on these deliberations.

If Donaldson can get his party over that hurdle, he faces what could be another more difficult but transformational one.

Accepting O’Neill as first minister would certainly be a new chapter in Northern Ireland politics.

Did you know? The North’s devolved government institutions are broken up into the Assembly and the Executive. The Assembly was established as part of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. It is made up of 90 MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly) who are elected by the people of Northern Ireland and have the power to legislate on local matters. The Executive comprises of ministers, the first minister and deputy first minister. This committee draws up a programme for government and a budget.

This week in years gone by

1934, March 2: The Wearing of Uniform (Restriction) Bill, which aimed to clamp down on the Blueshirts, was carried. It was reported that during the final Dáil debate, Éamon de Valera said that as far as was known in the police force there was no menace of communism in any part of the 26 counties with the exception of Dublin, Castlecomer, and Kilrush. “If you want to stop communism, it will not be done by wearing blue shirts, but putting on the habit of St Francis,” he said.

1963, March 5: Women screamed after six men were sentenced to death in a packed court in Fort Neuf Barracks of Vincennes, France. The six men had been found guilty of the attempted machine-gun assassination of president de Gaulle the previous August. Prison terms ranging from hard labour for life to three years were handed down to eight other accused after a marathon trial lasting six weeks.

1987, March 2: Under the headline ‘Hung Dáil crisis’, The Cork Examiner reported that the country would be “plunged into a constitutional crisis” if Independent Dublin TD Tony Gregory decided not to back Fianna Fáil leader Charles Haughey for taoiseach.

A Cork Examiner report then put forward a number of scenarios that might happen if Mr Haughey did not get enough votes, including an intervention from the president.

However, the report went on to state: “All of this presupposes, however, Mr Gregory baulking at the prospect of supporting Mr Haughey on March 10, something he had no qualms about in 1982. The Dublin Central deputy has not changed all that much in the last five years.”

2011, March 5: Under the headline ‘Kenny: Burning of bond holders off table’, it was reported that the then taoiseach-in-waiting Enda Kenny had conceded that his government was unlikely to burn senior bondholders in the banks, despite Fine Gael’s pre-election promises.

