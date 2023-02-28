Elaine Loughlin: North begins a new chapter with the historic Windsor Framework

With a protocol deal now done, the DUP can no longer avoid Sinn Féin. The beginning of a new chapter was how European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen described the Windsor Framework at a joint press conference with British prime minister Rishi Sunak yesterday.
We have reached an agreement in principle on the Windsor Framework for the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 27, 2023
Long-lasting solutions that will work for everyone in Northern Ireland and protect the EU’s Single Market ↓ https://t.co/KHjw9HIoEH
: The Wearing of Uniform (Restriction) Bill, which aimed to clamp down on the Blueshirts, was carried. It was reported that during the final Dáil debate, Éamon de Valera said that as far as was known in the police force there was no menace of communism in any part of the 26 counties with the exception of Dublin, Castlecomer, and Kilrush. “If you want to stop communism, it will not be done by wearing blue shirts, but putting on the habit of St Francis,” he said.
: Women screamed after six men were sentenced to death in a packed court in Fort Neuf Barracks of Vincennes, France. The six men had been found guilty of the attempted machine-gun assassination of president de Gaulle the previous August. Prison terms ranging from hard labour for life to three years were handed down to eight other accused after a marathon trial lasting six weeks.
: Under the headline ‘Hung Dáil crisis’, reported that the country would be “plunged into a constitutional crisis” if Independent Dublin TD Tony Gregory decided not to back Fianna Fáil leader Charles Haughey for taoiseach.
Areport then put forward a number of scenarios that might happen if Mr Haughey did not get enough votes, including an intervention from the president.
However, the report went on to state: “All of this presupposes, however, Mr Gregory baulking at the prospect of supporting Mr Haughey on March 10, something he had no qualms about in 1982. The Dublin Central deputy has not changed all that much in the last five years.”
: Under the headline ‘Kenny: Burning of bond holders off table’, it was reported that the then taoiseach-in-waiting Enda Kenny had conceded that his government was unlikely to burn senior bondholders in the banks, despite Fine Gael’s pre-election promises.
: Cork South-West TD Holly Cairns will officially take up her new role as leader of the Social Democrats tomorrow. She was the only TD to put her name in the hat after the departure of Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy last week. Other party members have come out to support her.
: The Cabinet is expected to discuss the latest plans to accommodate the thousands of refugees who have arrived here from Ukraine as well as those seeking international protection from other countries.
: After protracted post-Brexit talks, a new protocol deal has been struck. It is expected that UK prime minister Rishi Sunak could fly to Northern Ireland as early as today as the focus now shifts to the DUP and getting the institutions back up and running.
: President Michael D Higgins will welcome the president of Malta, George Vella, and his wife Miriam Vella on a state visit to Ireland this week.
As well holding as events in Áras an Uachtaráin, both presidents will take part in engagements at Cork City Hall and University College Cork on Thursday.