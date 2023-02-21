Elaine Loughlin: Female politicians master the art of timely departure

There were angry scenes in the Dáil when the Wearing of Uniforms (Restriction) Bill, which specifically sought to ban political uniforms in Irish public life, was introduced. Opposing the Bill, WT Cosgrave told the Dáil of incidents where blueshirt members had been attacked during parades. He said the Government wanted to ban blueshirts altogether, but "the vagabonds, the scoundrels and the ruffians can attempt to molest individuals who attempt to wear a particular type of shirt which was in perfect tradition with our history, and in close association with the most revered memory of our patron saint, St Patrick", a comment which received laughter from the Fianna Fáil benches.
Trapped in an "inferno of fames and smoke", 35 children and a woman aged 87, lost their lives in a fire that destroyed an orphanage in Cavan.
"Frantic with horror, the children crowded the windows, crying to people below to save them", it was reported at the time.
Under the headline "Charlie's four Bambis" it was reported that then taoiseach Charles Haughey was soon to have four red deer for company on his island off the west Kerry coast. The OPW had acceded to the request, paving the way for the transportation of a number of the indigenous Killarney herd to Innsvickillaun.
The Supreme Court overturned a High Court ruling preventing a 14-year-old rape victim from travelling to England for an abortion. The Government said "it very much appreciated the speed" of the court's decision, with then taoiseach Albert Reynolds welcoming the outcome from a "humane point of view".
There was a flurry of political activity over the weekend as UK prime minister Rishi Sunak flew into Northern Ireland to meet political leaders. After years of negotiations, it is now expected that a deal could be announced this week.
After weeks of speculation, the Government is due to announced a new package to help families and businesses with the burden of inflation. It is expected to include a fuel poverty lump-sum payment and supports for carers, pensioners, and other welfare recipients. However, the reduced Vat 9% rate for hospitality will be ended and return to 13.5%.
After thousands of people marched to welcome refugees in Dublin on Saturday, the children's committee will discuss integration and refugee issues. The Far Right Observatory will brief the committee on Tuesday, along with the Ballymun For All group.
Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are due to question officials from the Bank of Ireland, the Central Bank, and Revenue when they appear on Thursday.