The Mick Clifford Podcast: Who murdered Fr Patrick Ryan?

New evidence would suggest the man convicted of Patrick Ryan's murder was not responsible
Father Patrick Ryan, who was killed in Texas in 1981. File Picture

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 21:08
Mick Clifford

Forty years ago, Fr Patrick Ryan, a native of Doon in Co Limerick, was murdered in Texas.

He had been living in the USA for a just three years after a career largely spent in Ireland and Africa. Pretty quickly a native American man James Reyos was arrested and charged with the murder. 

He was convicted and has spent the last four decades in prison or restricted in his movements on parole. 

Now, new evidence has emerged to suggest that he was not murderer. So how did everybody get it so wrong and where are the suspects whom the police now believe were responsible for the death of a much loved priest?

Irish Examiner reporter Ann Murphy has the story.

Texas police reopen investigation into 1981 murder of Limerick priest

