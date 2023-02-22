Ukrainians in Ireland: Living a life in limbo 

"You see, it's like we are weightless in space."

This is how I tried to explain my feelings to an Irish friend, saying that for the first time in our lives, Ukrainians forced to flee their homeland, cannot plan for the future. "We use the expression, 'Staying in Limbo'."

That captures what it is like when you are waiting without a beginning or end. What life is like, when you can't plan for the future, even for a short time. When you stay and live in complete uncertainty as if in weightlessness.

To find out if my fellow Ukrainians feel the same, and how they are coping with their forced exile, I talked to people living in Kinvara, and Gort, Co Galway, and Tralee, Co Kerry, and asked them if they plan to return to Ukraine when the war ends

Anna and Vlad in Gort and Tralee

Anna Skyrda, aged 19, from Kharkiv, and 21-year-old Vladislav Zakora from Simferopol met by chance in a Limerick store. The acquaintance blossomed into a romantic relationship, and they are now a couple.

Vlad visits Anna in Gort for the weekend, and Anna visits him in Tralee. Anna is studying sports injuries at Limerick Сollege of Further Education.

"In parallel, I am studying physiotherapy and rehabilitation at Kharkiv National University in the second year online. My Irish studies will end in May with a possible college extension or transfer to the University.

I really like to study. It distracts me from thoughts about the war.

"In addition, after a year, I will receive a diploma that is certified throughout Europe — I will be able to be a massage therapist or work in a clinic as a doctor's assistant."

Vlad is studying a Digital Content Producer course at Kerry College. "I don't want to return because I love everything new. And when I find myself in an environment where the language, people, system, ecology, and architecture are new, my brain comes to life."

"As for me, I miss my native Kharkiv," Anna admits. “I am a person who is very devoted to my family. I feel very strongly about parting with them. My brother, aunt, grandmother, and grandfather — they all remained in Ukraine. Everyone is in danger.

"At the same time, the longer I am here, the more I like it here, and the more opportunities open up for me. If the war drags on, I can build my family and profession here and live in two countries. But I will never forget Ukraine and will not leave it because the motherland is like a mother."

Angela in Kinvara

Angela Turkova is 56 years old. She came to Ireland from Ukraine with her sister in March. A little while later, her parents arrived. "But my son and grandson stayed in Ukraine. I miss them very much," Angela says.

When it comes to the question of returning home, Angela says: "I don't know, I'm still thinking about this issue."

She says her parents will definitely go home — they have an apartment in Kramatorsk that has not been destroyed. “I understand that I need a job to stay in Ireland, but my English is still very low. In the summer, I washed dishes in a cafe. But in Kinvara, this kind of work is seasonal. There are almost no tourists in winter, and my contract has ended. Now I am unemployed.

I don't think about the future, I will decide as events unfold. I have learned to live without planning.

Of course, I would like the war to end this year very much, but it is unlikely to happen. A big thank you to the Irish for keeping us safe during such a difficult time."

Polina Bashkina

It seems that of all those interviewed, I am the only one who is going to return to Ukraine. I am currently living in Gort, having arrived in Ireland on March 7 from Kyiv, not long after Russia forces invaded my country.

Platon Bashkin. His mother, Polina, is hoping the seven-year-old can finish the school year here before returning to Ukraine.

The only thing I would like is for my seven-year-old son Platon to finish the school year here at an Irish school. After all, there is enough stress in his life.

At the same time, I am also embarrassed by the lack of opportunity to work. Before the war, I had my own business in Ukraine — a sewing school and a sewing co-operative. My mother helped me with my son. Here — I am a single mother — I can work only while my son is studying. However, he often gets sick. In addition to journalism, I tried to get a job in a library. I'm also a writer in Ukraine, as well as a teacher. Unfortunately, in my town, all vacancies are filled.

"In addition, I submitted photos of my son to children's modelling agencies, but I didn't get any answers. I was upset but, even "in Limbo", I can't be inactive. I've been working since I was 15 and am not used to sitting idly.

The complete uncertainty about the future led me to launch my blog on YouTube called, "Cook like Ukrainians" in early February. I present it in English. I want to share the Ukrainian traditions with all English-speaking countries — both folk and modern. And I will transfer donations to help children who were crippled by the war, and animals who were left without a roof over their heads, whose owners died from missile attacks or abandoned their pets, emigrating.

I really like that I can make such a blog from any country, wherever life takes me. Here is a temporary solution I found for myself. Who knows, maybe it will become permanent?