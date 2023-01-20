Take time to prepare: The do’s and don’ts for CAO applications

Round A offers are due to be issued in July, Round 0 offers go to candidates usually in early August.
Round 1 offers typically are available from mid to late August, but more information will be available at www.cao.ie.
Students beginning the CAO process may be asking themselves one very good question — ‘How am I meant to decide now what I want my career to be?’ It’s an annual dilemma, and one many will be familiar with. Finishing school and taking your first steps into the world is exciting, but it’s also undeniably stressful.
It’s even worse when you don’t know where to begin, and it can make the CAO process incredibly daunting.
Thankfully, there are a few simple tricks to help get the ball rolling, and it’s worth setting aside an hour or two now to focus on them.
This is because the months ahead are likely to fly for students, between orals, preps, and revision.
With this in mind, students will thank themselves later if they dedicate time now to brainstorming the process before the term really starts to unfold.
A good place when you don’t know where to start is to bring it back to basics. Think carefully about what kind of job one day you’d like. If that’s even too big a question to answer, break this down even further.
Ask yourself what you’d like your life to look like one day; Are you passionate about working with people, or would you prefer to work on your own? Would you be more at home in a laboratory or a library?
Are holidays and keeping to regular hours important to you, or do you love the thrill of a deadline?
Think long and hard about your interests, your dislikes, and what you’d like your days to look like. Think about the subjects in school you like, and why you like them.
Take notes about what you like about each subject, and then compare with prospective courses. Maybe you have some work experience already; Note down what you liked about it, and what you didn’t.
A pattern will start to emerge. Careersportal.ie also has some really good assessment tools – Use these but answer honestly.
Next, begin to research the different courses. If you can, speak to as many people who’ve completed the course you are interested in. Look at Level 8s, but also Level 6/7s.
Think about what you’d find important in a course; Do you want larger lectures, group work, placement, Erasmus opportunities? Don’t be shy about reaching out to course directors directly if you have any questions.
When it’s time to fill out your CAO, list your courses based on your own preferences. Don’t include a course you don’t find interesting, or list anything higher than the one you really want. Make sure to include Level 6/7 courses, and also to have a backup plan should anything unexpected pop up.
Keep in mind that you do have the option to change your mind later in the year, albeit with some restrictions applying.
Apply online by this date to avail of the discounted application fee of €30.
Normal closing date for CAO applications.
Online facility to amend course choices becomes available for a €10 fee.
Late registrations for the HPAT accepted up to February 3, for a fee.
HPAT–Ireland test window for undergraduate entry to medicine.
Closing date for amending course choices, and for final completion of online HEAR/DARE forms.
MSAP exam, for mature applicants to certain courses in UCD, UCC, UL and NUI Galway March 4: Late application facility opens.
Latest date for HEAR/DARE supporting documentation to arrive to the CAO.
Closing date for late CAO applications.
Online Change of Mind facility becomes available, for free.
Statement of Application Record to be sent to all CAO applicants. Contact the CAO if you do not receive by the end of May.
Leaving Cert exams begin, running until Tuesday June 27.
Change of Mind facility closes online.
Round A offers for certain Non-Standard categories of applicants - applicants receive an offer by e-mail and SMS text. In 2022, these were issued on July 7.
Exceptional closing date for late applications for those already attending a participating higher education institution.
the issuing of Leaving Cert results 2023, Leaving Cert appeals and Round 0 to 5 of CAO offers and acceptances.