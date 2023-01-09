Niamh Griffin: Trolley numbers are down — but 489 is nothing to celebrate

Are we becoming indifferent to the crisis in healthcare in Ireland? Did we really need to see an appalling new record of 931 patients on trolleys before something could be done?

It certainly appears that way. Suddenly, over the last few days, politicians and healthcare managers have been able to pull together to give us a new figure on Monday of “only” 489.

Each one is someone terrified of illness, lying on a trolley or perched uncomfortably on a chair, possibly vomiting or needing the toilet every few minutes.

They are elderly people with dementia, confused and scared as a drunk man attacks a nurse near their trolley, sick children gripping their parents’ hands.

But it is alright, it is just 489 now, the crisis is passing, or so the State's narrative is telling us.

Strategists talk about “normalisation” and “conditioning”, meaning no matter how awful something is, the more often it happens, the less dreadful it seems.

In 2006, then minister for health Mary Harney said 495 people on trolleys was a “national emergency”. Some 17 years later, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said 931 people on trolleys is “not acceptable”.

Now, as trolley numbers appear to reduce, probably those in the corridors of Dáil Éireann and Dr Steevens' Hospital (HSE HQ) will heave a sigh of relief and hope we all just move on.

Will anyone who was on a trolley ever forget?

Paramedics and patient advocates tell of elderly patients who are afraid of hospitals. One mother told the Irish Examiner of driving across the country to have her young child treated.

This is a such a breach of trust between the State and its citizens it is hard to imagine this rupture being easily dismissed, even as the messaging goes out.

Individual patients like Patricia McCarthy, 70, in Cork and family members like Marie O'Connor in Limerick speak out to say this should not be normal, while many more cope in silence.

Bodies including the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine warned of these numbers months ago from the depths of a summer trolley-crisis.

They repeatedly point out the overcrowding is a symptom of much wider problems.

We know among the emergency cases are some patients who could have been treated at home, had their fall prevented or illness lessened earlier if more hidden problems were addressed.

Ambulances can now take less serious cases to Mallow and Ennis hospitals instead of only relying on CUH or University Hospital Limerick. Paramedics can also now treat 999/112 callers at home if appropriate in Limerick and elsewhere.

Other less visible changes including for homecare, general practice and mental health services are also needed alongside more hospital beds for non-urgent patients, frontline workers argue every year.

The other theme in State commentary has been the trolley-numbers were “unexpected”, but that too is debatable.

Irish hospitals have one unusual weapon in their winter arsenal — our winter follows that in Australia.

During July and through the autumn, senior HSE management and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told us they were carefully watching hospitals there.

On May 14, the Sydney Morning Herald ran this: “’Hopelessly overwhelmed’: Sydney hospitals treat patients in corridors, ambulance trolleys”.

Australian College of Emergency Medicine president Clare Skinner told the paper: “... it’s worse now than at the peak of Omicron."

On June 1, ABC News reported: “University of Melbourne emergency medicine professor George Braitberg said the overcrowding in emergency departments was the worst he had seen in his 40-year career.”

Nurses in New South Wales opted for industrial action four times last year, just as this week the INMO is consulting with nurses and midwives about a potential strike here.

Yet we are being hammered with phrases like “unprecedented” and told no one could have predicted this.

We are being told the crisis is somehow insurmountable. However, a lot of people are paid to not be surprised by the flu, by children catching RSV and now also to know the pandemic is not yet over.

We need to remember that having to face a night on a trolley before getting a hospital bed is not normal.

We need to remember even one person on a trolley is too many, never mind 489, and keep talking about this or we will be here again in January 2024.