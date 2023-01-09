489 on trolleys as pressure on healthcare systems continues

The number of people waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals has fallen to 489.

Last Tuesday saw an unwanted record broken, as 931 people were left on trolleys in hospitals across the country.

It had led to calls from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) for the Government to intervene and declare an "all-out crisis" within the health service.

According to the group's Trolley Watch data 390 patients are waiting in emergency departments on Monday, while 99 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is the worst-affected hospital, with 48 patients waiting on beds as 8am.

There are 38 patients on trolleys in Cork University Hospital (CUH), with 37 in Letterkenny University Hospital and 30 in Sligo University Hospital.

UHL will today launch a pilot project aimed at easing the overcrowding pressure, with Ennis Hospital doctors and paramedics assessing emergency call patients there to judge whether they then need to go to Limerick or not.

It comes as a major medicine shortage is causing problems in Irish pharmacies.

Over 200 medicinal products are currently out of stock in Ireland, leaving pharmacists scrambling to find alternatives for sick people.

Cases of Covid, flu and RSV have continued to rise sharply over the last two weeks, seeing a sharp rise in demand.

However, that demand together with issues in the supply chain has led to 212 products being unavailable, latest research has shown.

The medicines experiencing shortages are for use across a range of health conditions, including respiratory and bacterial infections, strep throat, pneumonia, pain relief and blood pressure.