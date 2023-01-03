Record 931 patients on trolleys as INMO calls for return of mandatory mask wearing

More than 931 patients were on trolleys or chairs on Tuesday morning waiting for a hospital bed, the highest number since records began in 2006, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said.

The number includes 26 children admitted to hospital but unable to get a bed.

The record numbers and the pressures on emergency departments prompted INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha to warn that patients are being treated in “inhumane and often unsafe conditions”. She called for the return of mandated mask-wearing in congregated settings.

In Munster hospitals, patients are particularly badly affected by long delays, with more than 200 unable to get a bed.

Some 97 people at University Hospital Limerick were waiting for beds, along with 74 at Cork University Hospital, 40 at University Hospital Kerry and 31 at the Mercy University Hospital.

Some eight patients were on trolleys at each of Ennis and Nenagh hospitals even though they have no emergency department, and 18 were waiting at Tipperary UH in Clonmel.

Waterford University Hospital once again had no patients on trolleys however in contrast to the stresses facing emergency care elsewhere.

“Today’s numbers require immediate and serious intervention from the government,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

She dismissed calls from the HSE for the public to avoid EDs as unsafe.

“We do not need those at the top to describe how we got here; we need to know what exactly the plan is from today until the end of February,” she said.

'Inhumane and unsafe conditions'

Nurses are disillusioned, she said. “We are not seeing unsustainable overcrowding confined to a handful of hospitals, each hospital is facing significant overcrowding challenges, a trend which has continued to escalate since late summer. Our members are treating patients in inhumane and often unsafe conditions,” she warned.

Ms Ni Sheaghdha has called for the return of mandated mask-wearing in congregated settings, saying this is a Government decision.

“We know that one of the main pressure points in our health service is the rise of respiratory infections. Asking people to return to mask-wearing in busy congregated settings is a simple measure,” she said.

“Over the coming days, we need to see real tangible plans and decisions at a national level about the ensured safety in our acute public hospitals.”

'Adverse clinical results'

The INMO and other frontline healthcare workers have been warning for months that early January would see a crisis.

Consultant Physician and Geriatrician at UHL Professor Declan Lyons also warned that the overcrowded conditions in the hospital now lend themselves to mistakes and “adverse clinical results.”

The hospital group has made the decision to cancel all outpatient appointments scheduled for Tuesday.

He echoed the INMO’s concerns saying conditions are “inhumane” and dangerous for patients.

Prof Lyons told RTÉ on Tuesday the pressures date back to 2009 when, under a State policy, the smaller emergency departments at Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s hospitals in Limerick were closed.

This issue has been repeatedly raised by advocacy group Midwest Hospital Campaign. They held a vigil outside UHL on Saturday, raising concerns and calling again for services in these smaller hospitals to be boosted.