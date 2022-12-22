Tragic killing of mother is a wake-up call on mental illness and hospital admission

The tragic killing of Neasa Murray by her son Brendan, who suffers from a severe and enduring mental illness, schizo-affective disorder, is surely a wake-up call to well-meaning patient advocate groups who support the recommended changes to our Mental Health Act 2001, some of which may put mental health patients and their families at greater risk.

In the light of Ireland’s commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, there was a belief among mental health advocates that the courts in Ireland interpret mental health legislation in a paternalistic way.

This opinion dominated the Mental Health Act 2001 Expert Review Group, and so they made a deliberate decision to emphasise the right to autonomy and self-determination for patients.

For most patients who access specialist mental health services, this is appropriate. However, the most vulnerable mental health patients can have a diagnosis of severe and enduring mental disorders, such as schizophrenia or schizo-affective disorders.

Such a patient who refuses treatment can lose touch with reality, hear voices, become paranoid and even imagine a family member or neighbour is planning to do them harm.

The sad reality is that the lack of insight regarding their condition can be a common symptom of the illness.

Significant risks

Often, without the right support , such patients can disengage from treatment and relapse, with significant risks to their health and welfare, and sometimes to the safety of others.

There is one recommendation within the Expert Review Group Report of the Mental Health Act which is of particular concern . This recommendation aims to change the criteria for involuntary admission to hospital under the ground of risk to the health of the patient.

Mental Health Minister Mary Butler. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

The recommendation is to replace the wording of "serious deterioration in his or her condition" to "imminent threat to the health of the person". The goal is to make it more difficult for patients to be detained within a psychiatric unit in the interest of their human rights and dignity, by only allowing detention when their health is at imminent risk.

We know from recent reports that Brendan Murray did not have a history of violence, but he had previous admissions to psychiatric inpatient units.

In his last admission, Brendan had refused to remain in hospital despite the encouragement of mental health professionals. Ireland, unlike Britain, does not have community treatment orders for the so called "revolving door patients", who have little insight into their illness and disengage from treatment as soon as they are discharged.

These orders allow the return of a patient to hospital as soon as the patient refuses treatment, rather than having to wait for them to become seriously unwell. Could such orders have saved the life of Neasa Murray?

Those of us who are involved with the admission of mentally unwell patients to hospital know that patients who are mentally ill can neglect themselves because of psychotic or paranoid thinking in terms of diet, isolation and self-care or gradually become more paranoid regarding a family member or neighbour.

Tragedy

As we know, in some isolated cases such as in Brendan Murray’s, it can result in a tragedy. Changing the criteria for involuntary admission will also mean once a patient begins to recover, they must be discharged from detention when there is no longer an immanent risk to their health.

So, the future likelihood will be that patients may become more unwell before they are involuntarily detained, and they will be discharged earlier.

We must strike the right balance between respecting the liberty and rights of patients to engage in their treatment with the need to ensure that those who are mentally unwell and lack capacity to appreciate that their health is seriously deteriorating get the care they need in as timely a way as possible. This is in the interest of the patient, but also their families, carers, and neighbours.

Families and carer groups were not represented within the Mental Health Act Expert Review Group that recommended changing the Mental Health Act 2001. But it is not too late for Mental Health Minister Mary Butler to consult those whose voices have not been listened to in relation to our mental health legislation.

Frank Browne is a senior mental health social worker, and an authorised officer for the involuntary admission of adults under the Mental Health Act 2001.