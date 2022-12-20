Trump is finally being held to account for Capitol Hill riots

It should come as no surprise, then, that Cheney and other members of her bipartisan congressional panel opted to hold the former president accountable when they recommended in their final public hearing on Monday that the Justice Department prosecute him for a range of crimes — including insurrection, obstruction of a federal proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the government.
In service of the January 6 putsch, Trump routinely insisted that the 2020 election he lost had been rigged, even though his own advisers routinely told him otherwise.
Trump, after all, survived two impeachments and a special counsel’s investigation.
The public portion of this reckoning is also straightforward: Presidents are not allowed to engineer coups, and they don’t exist beyond the reach of the law — even if they are wealthy, powerful and much beloved by their political supporters.