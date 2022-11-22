Elaine Loughlin: From a stumbling minister to a vital cog in the party’s engine

The situation went from bad to worse for Humphreys when she (the minister directly responsible for the highly controversial appointment which came shortly before he was named as Fine Gael’s candidate in the Seanad by-election) tried to claim it was a “Fine Gael matter”.
The Fine Gael TD had, up to that point, a low national profile, even by the standards of most backbenchers.
The European Parliament (EP) calendar is divided into plenary sittings (part-sessions) and meetings.
It comprises of 12 four-day part-sessions in Strasbourg and additional two-day part-sessions in Brussels.
Two weeks a month are set aside for meetings of parliamentary committees and interparliamentary delegations, while one week a month is dedicated to political group meetings.
There are also four weeks a year where MEPs concentrate exclusively on constituency work.
This week the EP is sitting in Strasbourg for a plenary session and will mark the creation of the Common Assembly of the European Coal and Steel Community in 1952 with a ceremony on Tuesday.
Nov 28: Sinn Féin was founded by Arthur Griffith. While Mary Lou McDonald's party claims a direct link back to then, many of the original party members went on to join Fianna Fáil or Cumann na nGaedhael after the foundation of the state.
Nov 28: A flying column led by Tom Barry killed 16 Auxiliaries at Kilmichael in Co Cork. The attack was recognised as one of the turning points in the War of Independence.
Nov 24: A referendum to allow divorce narrowly passed. However, anti-divorce campaigners immediately vowed to seek to legally overturn the vote. It was reported that a High Court challenge would not centre on the outcome - where the 'Yes' majority was just 9,114 out of a total vote of 1,628,570 - but rather on the Governments £500,000 (punt) pro-divorce campaign funding, which the Supreme Court had recently ruled to be unconstitutional.
Nov 26: Tony Blair made history when he became the first British prime minister to address the Oireachtas. Speaking to TDs and senators in the Dáil Chamber he stressed that British-Irish relations must be about more than Northern Ireland. "We must not be prisoners of our history, but put the past behind us and build a better future," he said.
Nov 24: Under the headline 'Collateral Damage', it was reported that the country was facing the possibility of a snap general election in January after then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar refused to sack his Tánaiste, Frances Fitzgerald over the Maurice McCabe email saga. However, with the Government under immense pressure Ms Fitzgerald stood aside just four days later.
The number of Ukrainians seeking accommodation in Ireland will exceed 70,000 people before the end of the year, with an additional 11,500 due to arrive here in the next six weeks, according to the Government. In this context, Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman will be before an Oireachtas Committee on Tuesday afternoon to answer questions on the refugee accommodation crisis.
After helping to hammer out a significant climate deal at the Cop Summit in recent days Eamon Ryan will be in Athlone at the weekend for his party's ard fheis. It will be a chance for the smallest coalition party to reflect at the halfway point in Government and to set out policy priorities.
The Dáil will set aside time on Thursday afternoon to discuss the shocking allegations of abuse at Blackrock College and other schools run by the Spiritans, which recently emerged.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is to hear from representatives from the Regulator of the National Lottery who will be quizzed on the €124m of expired or unclaimed prizes that were forfeited in favour of the operator between 2015 and 2021.