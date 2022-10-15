Some relief but Sandy Hook fight far from over

After 26 people were killed by a gunman at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, Jones made a false conspiracy theory a centrepiece of his programing on his flagship Infowars show.
Jones has maintained he doesn’t have the kind of money being sought by the family members suing him. Jones has repeatedly said he doesn’t even have $2 million to his name.
A different picture was presented at the Texas trial.
Complicating matters is the fact that Jones is seeking bankruptcy protection for his company.
The Sandy Hook families have alleged in bankruptcy court filings that after they brought their defamation cases Jones began “diverting assets” out of Free Speech Systems, totaling in 2021 and 2022 to more than $60 million. They say Jones also drew a $1.4 million annual salary from the company at a time that he claimed it was operating at a net loss.
On Wednesday, Lopez approved a new restructuring officer to handle Jones’ company and appointed another judge as a mediator to hash out disputes in the federal case.
The judge in Connecticut will soon decide the amounts of punitive damages, which will be added to the $965 million. After that, Jones can formally appeal.