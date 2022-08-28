Why are we not raising the bar with physical activity in young children?

Active travel to school has been endorsed by leading public health organisations including the World Health Organization, as a highly effective way to increase children and young people’s physical activity.

The Government introduced an initiative, Safe Routes to School, in March 2021 to support walking and cycling infrastructure in an effort to tackle traffic congestion at school, create safer paths and bike lanes, and encourage more kids to walk and cycle.

The 'school zones' can easily be recognised by their pencil-shaped bollards, coloured circles, and signage. The zones discourage vehicle drop-offs around the school.

Schoolchildren Lara Murphy, Erkhsaran Tsog, and Momina Aziz with one of the pencil-shaped bollards at the launch of the Safe Routes to School programme. PIcture: Julien Behal

Earlier this year, 170 schools entered round one of the programme, with €15m of Government funding. Schools followed design guides and involved children — observing the quality of their environment and putting forward ideas and solutions for improved safe access.

However, an evaluation of active travel to school programmes has found them to be most effective when they form part of a package of policy measures for substantial and sustained shifts in active travel. These include good walking and cycling infrastructure; policies that address the needs of all road users including good links with public transport; policies that improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists; and programmes that promote active transport and disincentives for car use — including fewer car parking facilities, and lower subsidies for car purchase, operating, and parking.

Key to success is the recognition that active travel is a key risk and protective factor for all chronic disease. To be successful, active travel policy is best aimed at all sectors of the community.

Funding not spent

Children Lara Murphy, Erkhsaran Tsog, and Momina Aziz at the Safe Routes to School launch.

Yet figures released recently show that more than half of the funding provided to rural local authorities last year for active cycling and walking was unspent, according to the National Transport Authority (NTA).

A total of 340 sustainable transport projects in 19 local authorities were allocated funding of €72.8m by the NTA. The NTA said the process of gearing up to be able to manage and progress these sustainable transport projects was ‘in itself time-consuming'. In the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) and regional cities, over a third of funding for active cycling and walking was not spent at the end of last year.

Cork City Council received an allocation for active travel in 2022 of over €46m. Just over 10% was spent by the end of May. Cork County Council's allocation for active travel for 2022 is over €20m — less than 6% had been spent by the end of May.

The 2021 figures for active travel reveal a budget for Cork City Council of almost €30m. Just 65% of that was spent, leaving an underspend of over €10m. The 2021 budget for Cork County Council was close to €16m, of which just over €11m (71%) was spent.

This is happening at a time when only a small minority of children in Ireland get enough exercise.

Inactive children

National physical activity guidelines recommend moderate to vigorous activity for children of at least 60 minutes a day. A study undertaken by the all-island Children’s Sport Participation and Physical Activity (CSPPA) research team in 2018 found that just 13.5% of students meet these guidelines. Taking part in sport helps, but is not enough — only about one third of children who take part in sport four times per week meet the guidelines for physical activity.

Inactive children are at risk of poorer self-esteem, higher anxiety, and higher stress levels. They are also more likely to smoke, use alcohol, and take illegal drugs than active children.

This raises the question, at the start of the new school year — why are we not more ambitious about ensuring that young children across all sectors of society in Ireland are getting enough exercise? Currently, 60% of children are driven to primary school, up from 24% in 1986, when 70% of pupils either walked, cycled, or took a bus.

Only one quarter of primary school children walk or cycle to school, compared to the late 1980s when half of children walked or cycled.

A key driver of active travel is segregated bicycle lanes and car-free zones in towns and cities, a trend that is apparent in many European cities, as well as improved public transport to take more cars off the roads. With sufficient ambition and determination, this could be a reality in Ireland, with the significant increases in budgets for active travel in recent years across the country.

A cycle lane at Washington St, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

In the interim, until the infrastructure is scaled up, what can be done to improve active travel to schools and levels of physical activity among young children?

One option is cycle buses — giving children the opportunity to cycle safely to school in a healthy, social, and enjoyable environment. It is a parent/guardian/community-led initiative where several parents and volunteers lead groups of cycling students to one or more schools.

The cycle bus has a specific route with stops along the way where students can join. City-wide cycle buses have been operating successfully for students at schools in Galway, Limerick, and Dublin since early 2019, and have now spread to Cork City.

The bicibús

Barcelona has taken the cycle bus to another level, where the Friday commute to school is the highlight of the week for many schoolchildren.

Starting at 8am, more than a hundred kids and parents hop on their bikes and hit the road on their way to school and work. Not on the pavement or a bike lane, but in the middle of the street.

Dozens of children ride bikes and scooters — and even skate — down empty streets. The system has been dubbed 'bicibús' and began in the Eixample district of Barcelona in September 2021.

"It all started with a group of five families, a lot of determination and a deep sense of the greater good," Mirela Boix, a parent who rides with her five-year-old son, told NPR news.

The bicibús operates as a school bus, with three ‘stops’ along the way where more riders join as it travels to several schools in the Eixample. Parents often join in, some carrying younger children on their bikes. Police vehicles have started to escort the groups, with officers travelling in the front, back and on the sides of the group, Boix said.

The bicibús travels down a busy road, with about 20,000 vehicles per day, where three schools are located. From start to finish, the ride takes about 25 minutes.

Boix told NPR news that the ride offers camaraderie and companionship, and taking part becomes a little emotional too.

It is a group of people convinced that things can be done a bit differently," she said.

Could this type of thinking and ambition apply to busy streets in cities and towns across Ireland to get children to school in a long convoy of parents and children, enjoying fresh air, camaraderie, and exercise as they commute to school and work? Of course it could.

So why not make it happen?

Dr Catherine Conlon is a public health doctor in Cork and former director of Human Health and Nutrition, safefood.