Government announces 'Safe Routes to School' funding programme

The Government has announced a new 'Safe Routes to School' funding programme, which will support children cycling, walking and scooting to primary and post-primary schools.

The programme, which will cost €15m in 2021, was developed in response to ongoing issues of safety and congestion at school gates and on routes to school.

Under the initiative, schools will have the opportunity to improve safety at the school gate, improve walking and cycling infrastructure and increase the number of students who cycle to school by expanding cycling parking.

All schools are eligible to apply for the programme. They will be selected for participation based on a mix of criteria including school type, location and the school’s commitment to sustainable travel. They can get involved by filling out the online expression of interest form.

The programme will select a number of schools for participation this year. Those that are not successful in their application can reapply at a later date, the Department of Transport said.

Green Schools

The chosen schools will work with a designated infrastructure officer from Green Schools, who will liaise with the school and local authority as works are planned and carried out.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said schoolchildren need more than hi-vis vests to get to schools safely.

"They need proper infrastructure to make walking, cycling and scooting a practical choice for families. The first phase of 'Safe Routes to School' will help deliver these facilities by fast-tracking segregated infrastructure and providing front-of-school treatments to improve access and prevent congestion," he said.

Education Minister Norma Foley said safe routes to school would give school communities the "opportunity to create solutions for healthier and more sustainable travel to and from school".

'Significant step'

Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority, said the project was a "significant step" in encouraging young people to use more sustainable modes of transport, particularly when going to school.

"We want to see more young people cycling, walking/scooting to school, but we understand that safety is a concern. In this first phase of ‘Safe Routes to School’, we will address this by providing better infrastructure for these young people. This year alone, work on projects will get under way in over 100 schools around the country.”