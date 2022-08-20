Michael Collins: Micheál Martin and Leo Vardkar on the legacy of the lost leader

Taoiseach Micheál Martin: Collins would be proud of legacy to which he dedicated his life

AS we mark the 100th anniversary of the death of Michael Collins there is no doubt that he is a worthy hero for our country.

While we have all grown up knowing about certain moments in his life, we often fail to understand what set him apart, particularly in the tense months of 1922.

A proud son of Cork, from his earliest days he had a deep and profound commitment to the cause of Ireland and, as an adult, he gave himself, and his incredible energy, to the struggle for independence.

After spending 10 years in London, where he helped build Irish organisations, he returned to Dublin and began a dramatic period which would see him achieve remarkable things and, ultimately, die tragically in Béal na Bláth.

Commander-In-Chief of the Irish Free State army Michael Collins. Picture: Walshe/Getty Images

He served as aide to Joseph Mary Plunkett in the GPO in 1916 and, when he emerged from prison, worked with Harry Boland to secure the triumph of Éamon de Valera and the reformed Sinn Féin which he led in the 1918 election.

It was his organisational genius that made him indispensable in establishing the legitimacy of Dáil Éireann and its government. And of course, he provided immense support to the thousands of volunteers who were fighting the crown forces throughout our country.

We should never forget the scale of the achievement of the War of Independence. The political and military forces of Irish nationalism immediately secured and retained the support of the Irish people and they did so in the name of a vision of a diverse, inclusive democracy.

In the hundreds of books and articles that have been written about the Treaty over the last century, one thing is absolutely clear — a more generous and less rigid approach by the British government would have avoided the split which all involved felt was inevitable.

In the harsh words of the Treaty debate you find a despair of people so recently comrades being pushed apart by views which we should acknowledge were deeply felt and expressed in good faith. It was the slow drift to civil war which Collins feared so much and which he did everything possible to avoid.

The pact he agreed with de Valera and the draft constitution he proposed showed this — and it is the forces who blocked these initiatives which carry the burden of responsibility for the outbreak of war.

By mid-August the major strategic conflict was over and the greatest tragedy to befall our country was to lose Collins at this critical point.

At every point an end to the conflict was his wish and I have no doubt that, had he lived, many of the events of the following year which caused lasting bitterness would have been avoided.

Micheál Martin in Clonakilty, Co Cork, at the official handover of the Michael Collins diaries to the National Archives. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Ultimately Michael Collins is one of the key fathers of Irish independence and one of the great figures of our history. He believed that an Ireland which controlled its own destiny could achieve remarkable things.

A country once amongst the poorest in the world, we still face many problems but the past 100 years has shown that we will overcome them.

Were Collins able to see how much has been achieved by the cause he dedicated his life to, he would undoubtedly and rightly be immensely proud of his work and legacy.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar: Collins was a peacemaker who only fought if it was last resort

An Irish hero of the 20th century, Michael Collins is also a beacon for Ireland in the 21st century. He guided our path to independence, sought to avoid civil war and helped to make possible the Ireland we live in today.

As war rages on our continent due to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s worth recalling that Ukraine first gained its independence in 1919, around the same time that we did. It lost it shortly afterwards when the Bolsheviks invaded. Having regained it 30 years ago, it is now under threat again. New states do not always survive and many do not succeed. Griffith, Collins, Cosgrave, and de Valera made sure that ours did.

One hundred years ago, General Michael Collins was assassinated in Cork, and so gave his life for this State. He and his compatriots challenged the British empire and against all odds forced it to negotiate Irish independence.

In doing so, he not only changed Ireland, he also transformed the world and showed that freedom was possible. The fact that a constituent part of the United Kingdom was able to gain its independence sent a clear message to others seeking self-determination in places such as India, Singapore, Malaysia, and many other places.

Michael Collins. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The role of Collins as peacemaker is often overlooked. He didn’t fight for the sake of it. When he knew that all that could be achieved by force of arms had been achieved, he sued for peace. He did everything to avoid a civil war, including trying to craft a Constitution that would be acceptable to opponents of the Treaty. But once it became inevitable, General Collins, as commander-in-chief of the new national army, did everything possible to end it quickly by rapidly expelling anti-Treaty forces from Dublin and retaking Limerick, Waterford, and Cork in the weeks before his death.

In my office, a copy of the 1916 proclamation hangs next to a copy of Ireland’s first sovereign bond. It’s there to remind me that even revolutionaries need revenue and the confidence of the markets. Collins was a solider-politician. He was a general and military leader but also a serious politician, the minister for finance who raised funds for the new State and the chairman of the first provisional government of the Irish Free State. The first to be recognised by Britain and the world as the head of an Irish government.

The majority of TDs in the original Sinn Féin followed Collins and voted for the Treaty, as did a clear majority of the public in the Treaty election. They accepted the Free State and sought to make a success of it That majority faction went on to form Cumann na nGaedheal and later Fine Gael. I am proud that this tradition is knitted into the fabric of my party’s DNA.

The courage of Collins was such that he persuaded the majority of his fellow countrymen and women to support the fledgling Irish State, even when it fell short of the nation’s aspirations. He knew that the treaty with Britain would be a first step towards ever-greater freedoms. From this point 100 years on,, we can see how right he was.

Leo Varadkar during a Wreath laying ceremony at the graves of General Michael Collins, President Arthur Griffith and Anglo-Irish Treaty signatory Eamonn Duggan. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

The Treaty gave us statehood and self-determination. It did not give us a republic or reunification. A republic came in 1949, declared by Fine Gael taoiseach John A Costello, and the Good Friday Agreement negotiated by Bertie Ahern, John Hume, Tony Blair, David Trimble, and others created a mechanism to secure reunification by democratic and peaceful means, respecting the principle of consent that Garrett Fitzgerald was one of the first to espouse. Collins, like de Valera, knew that the North could not be coerced. It had to be won over.

As we journey onwards through the 21st century, it’s worth recalling that Ireland is a rare example of stability and continuity in a Europe which has seen extraordinary changes. Many empires have collapsed since the Irish State was founded — the British, the German, the Austro-Hungarian, the Ottoman, the Soviet Union.

Many new countries were born, but only some of them survived, with many swallowed up by their larger and more powerful neighbours. Ireland is only one of a handful of countries in Europe to have enjoyed a century of uninterrupted democracy, the rule of law and over 30 peaceful transitions of government.

Michael Collins, Arthur Griffith, and their compatriots ensured that Ireland would grow to become one of the most outward-looking nations in Europe, and within the EU which we helped to build. May his legacy continue for another hundred years, and many more thereafter.