The Mick Clifford Podcast: A writing life - Danielle McLaughlin

Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 20:00
Mick Clifford

The only Irish writer shortlisted for this year’s €100,000 Dublin Literary Award is Cork-born Danielle McLaughlin for her debut novel, The Art of Falling. 

Danielle is a latecomer to a writing life, having spent years practicing as a solicitor before taking up the pen seriously in a time of illness. 

Since then she has won wide acclaim for her short stories in particular and the reaction to her debut novel has raised her profile to another level again. Danielle McLaughlin is this week’s guest on the podcast.

Mick Clifford
The Mick Clifford Podcast

