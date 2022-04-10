Peace activist: People in Northern Ireland won't let violence return to where it was

A recent bomb scare at a peace event in Belfast that sparked panic and saw Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney evacuated, felt “quite calm” to one attendee, award-winning peace activist Eileen Weir.

But then, Ms Weir grew up through a bloody conflict, gathering milk bottles as a child to make petrol bombs in her close-knit protestant community in Belfast.

As a teenager, instead of going to discos or sneaking into pubs, she was gathering sugar and washing powder for those bombs so that the burning fuel would stick more unforgivingly to targets.

But Ms Weir remembers a sense of community, too, amid all the violence.

“Growing up was actually fun. There was a strong sense of community that we’ve lost,” she says.

“During an electricity strike, my family took out our camping gear and cooked big pots of soups and stews for the whole street. People helped each other out.”

Screengrab taken from video issued by the Hume Foundation of Simon Coveney being ushered from the room due to a bomb scare at a peacebuilding event on March 25.

Aged 16 she joined the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), the largest loyalist paramilitary group in the North.

At the time, she thought it was a “caring” role, standing up for her community and helping to defend more vulnerable people sheltering behind the barricades.

But once she joined a trade union more than 30 years ago, she saw that injustice was rife across religious and social divides, not just in her own community.

Since then, Ms Weir has worked tirelessly for women’s and community rights, bridging religious and social divides.

“Joining the trade union was a turning point. Up until then, I had only heard about what was happening in my own community.

"It was only when I started listening to people from other communities that I realised none of it was right. It was about rights for me, not where someone was from or what their religion was."

In relation to women’s issues, Ms Weir says there was inequality, a lot of domestic violence, benefits being paid in the man’s name and then being spent in the pub leaving the family with nothing.

"A lot of old school stuff. Everything in our society was geared around men. Women had no say.

A lot was happening in communities that wasn’t fair. That started me fighting for equality and rights.

Through her work, she has seen deep friendships form across once rabid religious divides.

As a trade unionist, she convinced her then employer, Gallagher’s Tobacco Factory, to open up higher-paid positions to women for the first time, changing the job titles from ‘men’ to ‘persons’ and encouraging women to apply.

Under the Flags and Emblems act, she got page three pictures of naked women removed from the walls of her workplace which embarrassed and intimidated female employees.

Shankill Women’s Centre

Since the 1990s, she has worked at the Shankill Women’s Centre in Belfast and dedicated her career to community relations in north and west Belfast.

Covid recently revealed how deeply communities have changed since the Troubles, with women from opposite communities missing each other over lockdowns and rushing to help in food banks or centres in neighbourhoods dominated by people they once classed as enemies.

At a recent lecture in UCC, Ms Weir spoke about how Brexit has stoked old fears around identity.

In a Northern Ireland that voted to remain, concerns are mounting. EU membership was not a Northern Irish issue, she explains, it was a British one.

“We have found it hard to secure our rights. Being in the EU gave us a bit more security. How will women be treated if there is no Court of Justice?

“With Brexit I saw no hope. There’s no doubt Europe needs to be fixed. But the only way to fix it is to stay in.

That’s what good leadership is, not walking away but getting the best deal for your people.

A meeting with Maroš Šefčovič, vice president of the European Commission, was positive.

“He was very impressive. Everything we asked of that man he listened. I think they [the EU] want to help and they understand the situation [in Northern Ireland] better than the United Kingdom. Because Europe has worked in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, it’s paid millions and millions to improve the country.

“Brexit was all about Britain’s exit. It’s in the name itself. But we’re not in Britain, we’re in the United Kingdom."

As well as social problems, Northern Ireland has faced political strife and paralysis. Ms Weir hopes that the upcoming elections can be an opportunity for change.

I am an optimist. People have the opportunity to change our politics.

But parties are still clinging to “green and orange” issues to get votes, while the biggest issues are impacting all communities — poverty, inflation, suicide, underemployment, the working poor, an underfunded health service.

“We need political representation that is truly representative of all communities in Northern Ireland, not just Catholic and Protestant but Indian, Jewish, ethnic minorities.

"And women from all levels of public life need to be at the decision making forums.”

Power sharing 'no longer working'

Ms Weir believes that the Good Friday Agreement’s power sharing arrangement was no longer working.

“If one party walks out, the other parties in government should be able to continue to work," she says. "It’s too crucial for people living on the edge, they don’t need disconnected politicians walking out when things can and should be done.

"These politicians don’t understand how it feels to have to count your money hoping you have enough to buy bread.”

As part of Herstory Light Festival: Eileen Weir, from Shankill Women’s Centre, illustrated at Belfast City Hall by artist Rebecca Lively from Our Lady’s Grammar School in Newry.

But another element of the Good Friday Agreement would help if properly implemented, she says.

Civic forums were to be established under that agreement but they were quickly shut down.

However Ms Weir believes they could still be key to good government and good relations in the North, if they are truly reflective of society with members appointed directly from groups like the women's movement, disability and victim groups — not just political appointees.

Concern is mounting about the underfunding of community organisations, though. They are all running out of funding and volunteers, many of them working month to month.

She recently lost funding for the Shankhill Women's Centre and the fear is that such community connections will be eroded at a time that is crucial for peace in the North.

She predicts more violence in the coming months and years but does not see it returning to the carnage the country suffered in the last century.

“People will not let it return to that level,” she believes. “But social media is a problem. People say ‘there’ll be a riot at X’ and people turn up. But it’s really just antisocial behaviour.

These people don’t watch the news, they’re not even from Shankill. They’re just vulnerable young people being used.

“Looking back at all the positive changes that have been made, it gives me hope. But there is an undercurrent now, particularly in Protestant communities that was not there before. People are fearful now that their Britishness is under threat. I don’t agree with that fear but I do understand it.

“But I don’t see a united Ireland happening in my lifetime. I don’t think enough people from either side of the border really want it.”