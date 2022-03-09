Irish Examiner View: Finding Endurance was reminder of great explorer

The discovery of the wreck of Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance off the coast of Antarctica brings to mind the age of heroic exploration and, in particular, the extraordinary leadership of the Irish-born adventurer.

As his contemporary Raymond Priestley put it when speaking of the three most notable explorers of the time: “Scott for scientific method, Amundsen for speed and efficiency, but when disaster strikes and all hope is gone, get down on your knees and pray for Shackleton.”