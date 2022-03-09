Irish Examiner View: Finding Endurance was reminder of great explorer

The ship had not been seen since it was crushed by ice and sank in the Weddell Sea in 1915.
Irish Examiner View: Finding Endurance was reminder of great explorer

The ship's wheel and aft well deck on the wreck of Endurance, Ernest Shackleton's ship. Picture: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 06:30

The discovery of the wreck of Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance off the coast of Antarctica brings to mind the age of heroic exploration and, in particular, the extraordinary leadership of the Irish-born adventurer.

As his contemporary Raymond Priestley put it when speaking of the three most notable explorers of the time: “Scott for scientific method, Amundsen for speed and efficiency, but when disaster strikes and all hope is gone, get down on your knees and pray for Shackleton.” 

The ship had not been seen since it was crushed by ice and sank in the Weddell Sea in 1915, and last month the Endurance22 expedition set off from Cape Town, South Africa, a month after the 100th anniversary of Shackleton’s death.

Endurance never reached land, became trapped in dense pack ice, and the 28 men on board eventually had to abandon ship. After months spent surviving in makeshift camps on the ice floes drifting northwards, the party took to the lifeboats to reach the inhospitable, uninhabited, Elephant Island.

Shackleton and five others then made an extraordinary 1,300km open-boat journey in a lifeboat to reach South Georgia. 

Shackleton and two others then crossed the mountainous island to the whaling station at Stromness.

From there, he was eventually able to mount a rescue of the men waiting on Elephant Island and bring them home safely.

Read More

Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance located off Antarctic coast

More in this section

Oxford Literary Festival - Day 8 Mikhail Shishkin: My dear Russians — the Ukrainians are fighting Putin’s army for their freedom, and ours
Billy Kelleher: 'Our colleagues in Ukraine asked us to visit ... we needed to look them in the eye' Billy Kelleher: 'Our colleagues in Ukraine asked us to visit ... we needed to look them in the eye'
Clíona Saidléar: Sex education needs to be about more than consent Clíona Saidléar: Sex education needs to be about more than consent
endurancePerson: Ernest Shackleton
<p>The humanitarian aid centre in Przemysl where thousands are gathering for shelter, food and onward transport.</p>

Sean Murray: Irish aid will do a lot of good at Polish-Ukrainian border

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices