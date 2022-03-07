Cianan Brennan: Delays spur PAC on to get to the bottom of University of Limerick's dealings 

On May 25, 2019 the University of Limerick (UL) sent a press release celebrating a “major leap forward” in its provision of educational amenities to the city.

Its then president, Des Fitzgerald, announced that the university had formally signed contracts to acquire the 5,500 sq m former Dunnes Stores shopping centre at Sarsfield Bridge in the city, setting the scene for the construction of a new UL city centre campus.

“Connecting this campus with the city has been a dream for everybody associated with the university for years,” he said at the time.

Twelve months later, almost to the day, Mr Fitzgerald resigned as president suddenly, citing personal health concerns relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, which was then in its early months. His salary continued to be paid until the end of the year, though he served out just two months of his six-month notice period.

His departure was a surprise, and came at a time when the university’s governance had been under scrutiny for several years, including in the significant 2017 Thorn Report into the handling of protected disclosures concerning the university’s financial governance, and by a 2018 Comptroller and Auditor General report which found that UL agreed €1.2m in ad hoc pension arrangements for two senior officials with no supporting documentation or contracts.

The €8m acquisition of the Dunnes site, however, may yet prove to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Last December, the Department of Further and Higher Education confirmed that €1.7m — 69% of the university’s State-sanctioned capital funding — had been withheld over concerns regarding its financial governance. That remains to be the case as of the time of writing.

Meanwhile, late last year, the KPMG report was finalised and distributed for the comments of the people named within, according to sources.

Fab Lab coordinator Gerard Walsh, Mayor Daniel Butler, and UL president Kerstin Mey as the university welcomed the first students to attend its new city centre campus last month. Picture: Sean Curtin/True Media

Last week, the university said it can’t distribute the report because it has received a legal threat from a key individual whose identity is not known but who is named in the report. That, in all likelihood, will mean a delay before the PAC can bring UL back before it to discuss the report’s contents.

“We had been waiting until this report was available,” PAC vice-chair Catherine Murphy said last week.

It was going to be a critical piece for us. It’s very hard to see how we can proceed meaningfully without it.

When asked about this report and the potential for further delays, a UL spokesperson said it had “no further update at this time”.

What does this delay mean in terms of further scrutiny of this deal, UL’s wider finances, and the university’s operations in general?

The coming PAC meeting had already been delayed for months because it couldn’t seem to find a date to get both Prof Mey and UL chancellor Mary Harney in the same room at the same time.

It is certain, though, that the appetite for further scrutiny among PAC members is growing and further delays will simply add to their frustrations as they wait for this crucial report to finally see the light of day.