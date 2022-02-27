Dorcha Lee: Russian seizure of Chernobyl puts psychological pressure on the West

The capture by Russian forces of the deactivated nuclear power station at Chernobyl in Northern Ukraine, on Thursday, is one of the most sinister incidents of the Russian invasion so far.

Power stations are always strategic objectives, as their closure would bring an economy down in no time.

To date, at least four active power stations are now under the control of the Russian invading forces.

But why Chernobyl? Since it is no longer feeding into the national grid it should have no particular strategic interest.

In describing it as a sinister move, let us remember the Iraqi Invasion of Kuwait on August 2, 1990.

As the US led Coalition forces prepared to attack the Iraqi forces in Kuwait, the Iraqi president, Saddam Hussein, threatened to set fire to Kuwait’s oilfields.

When Operation Desert Storm was launched in January 1991, the Iraqis set off charges destroying 650 oil wells and damaging 75 more, with devastating environmental consequences.

The smoke plumes travelled 800 miles and it took 10months to bring the fires under control.

Taking control of the Chernobyl power station is a veiled threat to Western Europe that the Russian’s could uncap the concrete dome and trigger another environmental disaster.

If done under control, and with favourable winds, the resultant plume could stretch as far as Western Europe.

I am not suggesting that the Russians would do that, but they could, and the threat alone serves its purpose to put psychological pressure on the West.

Adi Roche, founder and voluntary CEO of the charity Chernobyl Children, has expressed her alarm that the 1986 disaster could happen again.

A spike in radiation levels at the power station has already been registered, initially attributed to ground vibration caused by the movement of heavy armour in the vicinity.

However, if a missile hits one of the adjacent stores containing radioactive material it could still cause an environmental disaster.

A satellite image shows helicopters and vehicles at Bolshoi Bokov airfield in Belarus. Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter. Picture: Maxar Technologies/AP

The Russian and Belarussian forces that mostly passed west of Chernobyl rapidly swept south to attack Kyiv, while Russian forces had a setback in failing to capture an airport that they had planned to use.

Additional forces are being sent down the East bank of the Dnieper River from Belarus, but the operation in Kyiv is probably delayed, another day or two.

This pincer movement, foretold in theIrish Examiner’s analysis on February 15, could bring the war to a rapid conclusion.

Two other operations in the south and in the southeast are, also as predicted, close to a conclusion.

The attack from Crimea due North to Khersen in Southern Ukraine has been largely successful; the Ukrainian army has destroyed a key bridge and fighting is continuing.

However, the main objective has been achieved. The Russians have moved into Nova Kakhova where the hydro-electric power station on the Dnieper River is located.

Reuters reports that they have already unblocked the makeshift dam, blocking waters from the Dnieper from flowing into the western end of the North Crimea Canal.

Before the 2014 war, this canal carried 85% to 90% of the water supply for the two million inhabitants of Crimea.

It was filled in, in an overnight operation by Ukrainian forces, as a retaliation for Russia invading Donbas and annexing Crimea.

For the past eight years, the people of Crimea have suffered water shortages, especially during the summer.

The Russians dug deep water wells and conducted extensive de-salinisation. The extracted salt created a major environmental problem as it rendered soil infertile for cultivation.

In the meantime, following the Russian’s missile attacks on Odessa, Ukraine’s largest port, where two commercial ships were hit, the Ukrainian forces have had to close all ports on the Black Sea, effectively bringing to a halt Ukraine’s main export trade in grain, steel and sunflower oil.

The second operation, in the East is also going well for the Russians. They closed off the sea of Azov to commercial shipping.

On the Northern coast the Port of Mariupol is reported close to capture by the Russians and fighting is currently underway at Melitopol.

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday. Picture: Sergei Grits/AP

Russian forces from Crimea are set to link up there with the forces which originated on Rostov-on—Don. This will provide an important additional land link between Russia and Crimea.

The duration of the overall Russian operation will be decided in Kyiv; this depends on how long the Ukrainian Army can hold out there, what counterattack capability it may have and/ or if they have a plan to relocate the centre of Government elsewhere to continue the struggle.

In the absence of either possibility, the next question is what preparations have been made for a sustained defence of the city? Indications are that there are none.

To do so many blocks of buildings would have had to be destroyed to allow fields of fire, trench positions dug in parks and open areas, roads blocked off and mined.

President Zelensky’s concern not to provoke a Russian invasion may have precluded these options.

Moreover, the vast bulk of the city’s three million citizens remain in the city. It is not yet encircled, so people may still be able to flee, but the transport and network capacity would not be able to facilitate a mass evacuation.

The Russian commanders will not want to move forward from their present positions in the Western suburbs, until their forces have arrived in the East.

This will reduce their casualties, as FIBU (fighting in built-up areas) is especially tough for attacking forces.

Yesterday evening, US intelligence sources reported that only half of the Russian invading forces had arrived in Ukraine, while praising the Ukrainian resistance.

At the same time US president Joe Biden has offered Ukraine president Zelensky safe passage out of the country. Zelensky turned down the offer.

Making Biden’s offer public does not inspire much confidence in Zelensky’s Government to survive the next phase of the Russia operation.

On Sunday morning the Russians are reported to have entered Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city.

People walk by smoldering destroyed Russian military vehicles on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Friday. The Russians are reported to have entered Kharkiv on Sunday.Picture: Vadim Ghirda/AP

During this relative pause in Kyiv, Putin has proposed talks with Zelensky, in Belarus. Zelensky is prepared to talk with Putin but not in Belarus. He has proposed other venues.

If all that has to be agreed is the venue, what’s the problem? If Putin is genuinely proposing talks, he should agree to a ceasefire first.

At this point, this is not happening. The conclusion is that Putin is playing a cat-and- mouse game with Zelensky.

The coming hours will tell.

Colonel Dorcha Lee (retd) defence analyst