Violence against women: What you can do to help create change

Many people are feeling emotional this week and torn between an outpouring of sympathy for the Murphy family in Offaly and anger that violence against women continues at this level.

There are many practical ways to use those feelings to bring change closer, says Rachael Fagan Birmingham, legal officer with Doras in Limerick.

Donating money

The first is donating to women’s groups by searching for local organisations which could benefit from extra funding, no matter the amount.

“Donations really are so helpful,” she said. “Money might seem impersonal but it is really the best thing because it gives women the autonomy to go and buy the things they need for themselves.”

In the NGO sector many groups are funded by grants which can only be used for specific purposes, and might not cover for example giving out period products, she explained.

She urged people also to consider writing or emailing TDs to call for publication of the new National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence which was due to be published in December.

This will address issues in the system including shortages of spaces and funding for women’s refuges around the country. An audit of services found problems with funding and policies which are leading to “weaknesses in direction and clarity about who is responsible for what and ultimately to gaps in services for victims.”

Training on how to recognise coercive control

It can be challenging to know what to do or say if you suspect someone has been assaulted or is dealing with violence at home. Ms Fagan-Birmingham recommends seeking out awareness courses like those run by ADAPT in Limerick.

“If people are looking for something they can do with their time, it is training on how to recognise coercive control, what to do if someone discloses domestic violence to you,” she said. “It is really practical.”

Doras works with migrants on a range of issues, and she said in her experience more women are reporting abuse now than pre-pandemic which is echoed in other areas of society.

"It's been a lot, and I know other NGOs have experienced the same," she said. "I know Women's Aid said as well the lockdown and everything that came with it forced some women into really horrific situations".

She shared a social media thread with further advice.

I’ve seen a lot of people asking what they can do next to deal with DSGBV (Domestic, Sexual and Gender based violence). There are so many things but the below are some real actions that you can take today 🧵⬇️ — Rachael Fagan Bermingham (@RachAnnFagan) January 15, 2022

Organisations in Munster offering support to female victims of violence

In Limerick Adapt Domestic Abuse Services is a voluntary group working with women survivors of domestic abuse and their children.

In Cork there are at least six groups working with women who have suffered domestic violence or other abuse.

Clare Haven offers a refuge and other services to women who have suffered through domestic violence.

In Kerry the Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge & Support Services offers supports including going to court with someone who may be afraid to face their former partner or attacker.

There are two Safe Ireland organisations in Tipperary including the Ascend Domestic Abuse Service for Women.

In the Southeast there are a number of options for supporting women in need, including the Waterford Women’s Centre.

Women’s Aid: their Irish website lists support options including by shopping in their second-hand stories or organising fundraising events. The website offers direct support on Dating Abuse and links to more local groups.

Safe Ireland which advocated for the criminalisation of coercive control has adviceon their website for employers to raise awareness of the signs of violence among other issues. They also list local groups.