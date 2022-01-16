Catherine Conlon: The world keeps turning even as we discard those new year's resolutions 

We are halfway through January and already many of the new year's resolutions have been discarded. Eat less, exercise more, spend less time on streaming platforms and social media.

Yet, the world keeps turning. January is wet, dark, cold, and miserable. After Christmas, money is tight, Covid cases are rising, and we need comfort and solace. What better way than light the fire, sink onto the couch, and block out the world with a glass of wine and Netflix.

Why do we even set these goals? Do we want to be happier, healthier, or just better versions of ourselves? Do we set these goals to improve our ourselves so that we flourish or to improve our self-image compared to those around us?

Maureen Gaffney, in her book Flourishing, identifies four key ingredients to flourishing: rising successfully to life’s challenges, being in tune with yourself and other people, feeling free to act, and using your valued competencies.

Three distinct ‘selves’

She identifies three distinct ‘selves’ that we are all familiar with.

First, the ‘good but not the great self’. This is where you are most days, reasonably happy and getting on with things. You feel that you are doing an okay job, but not in a way that is stretching you.

Second, ‘you at your best self’. These are times when you manage to break out of the ordinary mode, when you connect to what is great in you. When you are ‘in the zone,’ ‘find your mojo’, find your own voice. Find the real you.

Finally, ‘you at your worst self'. There are times when you feel at your worst, shaken by stress, unable to string two words together, lost, directionless. Everything you touch goes wrong. The harder you try to dig yourself out, the deeper the hole gets.

When we set new year goals, if we identified what we need to change in our lives in order to flourish, we might have more success in maintaining them.

Last year, I set myself the goal of walking 10,000 steps a day. But I wanted to do this as part of my day rather than an extra that I had to add into it. Every morning and evening, before and after work, I drove to the Marina in Cork City and walked the length of it. In January, it was pitch dark. But it had recently been pedestrianised and there were plenty of people around, so not threatening. I had a light on my phone if I needed it. In the morning, I prepared myself for the day, and in the evening, I put my work away as I walked along the riverbank, letting my mind drift, breathing in the cold air and feeling myself attune to my surroundings.

It was as if I was closing the drawers of work, shifting my mind, winding down.

I got so used to this routine that the idea of driving to or from work without this daily sojourn would have been anathema to me. I worked better during the day and slept better at night.

Four ingredients of flourishing

We return to Gaffney's four ingredients of flourishing: rising successfully to life’s challenges, being in tune with yourself and other people, feeling free to act, and using your valued competencies. When all four ingredients of flourishing are present and working in harmony, you feel buoyant and happy. Part of this involves having frequent positive feelings as well as infrequent and less intense negative feelings. Because both sets of feelings act independently of each other, to flourish, it is not enough just to have positive feelings, as they can be overwhelmed by negative feelings and vice versa. Positive feelings build up your resources to take on life’s challenges successfully.

The second thing I did last year was to change jobs. I moved to a job that facilitated many of the ingredients that would allow me to flourish. As part of the public health team managing the Covid-19 pandemic in Cork and Kerry, there were constant challenges that had to be addressed and managed. Key to this was working as part of a multidisciplinary team with whom I felt very attuned. The team works collaboratively and interdependently across clinical, technological, administrative, and surveillance disciplines, with frequent meetings to address challenges. A positive, supportive team attuned to each other’s needs is the key to a positive work environment and the ability of its members to flourish.

Feeling free to act is also key to flourishing. To be able to express your point of view clearly and uninhibitedly is a vital part of a well-being in the workplace and a key ingredient for a dynamic, supportive environment that facilitates creativity and innovation. Without it, the workplace can become stifling.

Catherine Conlon

Which brings me back to new year's resolutions. If the resolve to eat less, drink less, smoke less, move more has already been abandoned, think instead about what it takes for you to flourish. And how can you incorporate it into every day rather than adding it on as a chore that will be dropped the moment the first challenge comes along?

It might be walking to work. It might be leaving the car behind and walking the kids to school every morning. It might be to do 10 sit-ups before getting out of bed, standing on one leg while brushing your teeth, or doing a plank for as long as it takes the kettle to boil for the first coffee of the day. I find myself much more likely to do these vital core exercises if I can incorporate them into my day, rather than heading to the gym in the pouring rain after a long day at work.

I have also joined a tennis club, to return to a sport I loved when I was in my twenties, and I plan on signing up to the swim-a-mile challenge before the end of the year.

New year's resolutions that are an added chore will be dropped before January is out. Resolutions that provide a meaningful challenge that you can work into your day have a better prospect of being realised and bringing you close to your ‘best self’.

Dr Catherine Conlon is a senior medical officer in the Department of Public Health, St Finbarr’s Hospital, Cork. Her book ‘Modern Culture and Wellbeing: Towards a Sustainable Future’ was published by Veritas in 2020.