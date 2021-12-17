Q&A: What new Covid measures have Nphet recommended?

Amid a surge in cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended a host of new measures aimed at curbing socialising and reducing transmission of the virus over the Christmas period.

Here’s what we know so far:

What exactly has been recommended?

- Pubs and Restaurants

Under the new recommendations, pubs and restaurants would be told to close at 5pm. If approved, the new measures could take effect as early as next week.

Hospitality representatives have reacted strongly to the proposal this morning.

Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland believes the new restrictions would amount to what is effectively "a hospitality lockdown"

"It's a shock to our industry, devastating news to our sector at a critical time, a number of days ahead of Christmas, not just the business owners but to the staff as well,” he told RTÉ Radio.

Huge anger across the Hospitality regarding NPHETs request to close at 5pm



Why wasn’t the booster campaign rolled out faster.



Why can’t those with boosters enter Hospitality premises using COVID pass if Gov approve 5pm curfew



Where is the plan to keep Hospitality open viably — Adrian Cummins 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@adriancummins) December 17, 2021

On the same programme, Vintners' Federation of Ireland Chairperson Michael O'Donovan said the new measures would be “a hammer blow” for his industry, given that many pubs that only open for business in the late afternoon.

"This would be devastating if this happens. Don’t think there are any words left for what Nphet is doing to the hospitality sector,” he added.

After last night's bombshell, only facts we know right now:

▶️5pm is “just” advice

▶️No decision made yet

▶️Cabinet Covid Cmt meeting at midday to discuss NPHET advice

▶️Full Cabinet later to make final decision



Be in no doubt, 5pm “curfew” is full closure by a different name — VFI (@VFIpubs) December 17, 2021

- Other indoor events

The measures also recommend that indoor events, such as those at indoor theatres, cinemas and other cultural and entertainment events would also be subject to a 5pm closing time.

Attendance at these events would also be limited to 50% capacity.

- Outdoor events and Sport

Outdoor events, including sporting events, would also be affected by the new measures.

It is understood Nphet has advised that capacity at outdoor events should also be cut to 50%, or 5,000 attendees.

This move would affect several sporting events - such as the Leopardstown races and Munster and Leinster rugby fixtures - usually held over the Christmas period.

Has anything been said about weddings?

Though no specific advice has been issued for occasions such as weddings, it is understood that Nphet believes that any large gatherings could potentially become a “super spreader event” for the Omicron variant, and so is advising against the holding of any late-night event. A 5pm closing time for bars and restaurants also poses questions about the practicality of wedding receptions.

What about schools?

No new recommendations have been issued around schools, meaning they will stay open for the final week of term next week.

The Department of Education has also insisted that schools will reopen as planned in early January.

What about international travel?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been in Brussels for the last couple of days for meetings with EU leaders over a joint response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

EU states have been debating for over a week on how to coordinate internal travel policy, with differing views over the duration of vaccine effectiveness.

Any new advice around international travel into Ireland would likely be aligned with other European countries.

Anything else?

Another measure would see close contacts of confirmed cases, who have not yet received booster vaccines, asked to isolate, restrict their movements and schedule a PCR test.

Advice around the number of households permitted to gather in the home of another - three currently - has not yet been altered.

What happens next?

The new proposals have not been signed off on, though Cabinet is meeting today to discuss Nphet's advice after the Taoiseach returns from Brussels this afternoon.

The timing of the official announcement of any new Covid measures will depend on how long the Cabinet meeting lasts.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has indicated that the Taoiseach will address the nation this evening after the Cabinet meeting concludes.