Taoiseach to address nation tonight on Christmas restrictions

Ministers are meeting today to discuss the 5pm closures of pubs and restaurants, with the Taoiseach expected to address the nation tonight.

Green party leader Eamon Ryan has said crowds at sports and other events will have to be cut to avoid "superspreader events".

He said there "will still be a level of socialisation" but warned that another Covid surge is coming.

The Taoiseach is returning home from Brussels and a spokesperson said the timing of any announcement will be dependent on how long the Cabinet meeting lasts.

The Cabinet sub-committee is due to meet Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan at midday with a full cabinet after, Mr Ryan said.

"We will still have a social Christmas where we meet our family and friends. But we will have to do it in a really careful way and I think the Irish people can and will do that.

"We do need to give people certainty, we need to give people clear ways in which we will work our way through this and we will.

Asked about the recommendation to close hospitality early, Mr Ryan said: "None of the details are agreed yet.

"Obviously, Nphet has set out in the letter with their recommendations, there may be variations in that, we'll have to look and discuss with them and consider all the aspects of this."

Asked how weddings would go ahead if a 5pm curfew is introduced, Mr Ryan said: "I am not going to pre-empt a Cabinet discussion here. What we do has to be workable, the simpler the better to my mind."

The Minister confirmed that crowds at sporting and cultural events will be limited, he acknowledged that rugby teams and the horse racing industry would be "gutted" but he still hopes that fixtures can go ahead with fewer people.

"I would like to see the events happen. Yes, the crowds will have to be smaller on the basis of just good health advice. What we want to avoid is what they call super spreader events."

He told RTÉ's Morning Ireland it is "critical" that schools remain open as he said this is "good for the health of our children".

Mr Ryan added: "The key thing is we do have a surge coming."