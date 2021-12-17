Government to consider effective curfew on hospitality proposed by Nphet

The Government is to consider a dramatic proposal from health officials to introduce an effective curfew on hospitality from 5pm on Monday.

In its latest letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, the National Public Health Emergency Team is recommending a major clampdown on the pubs and restaurants sector which they propose should begin after the weekend.

Nphet has expressed its “exceptional concern” about the impact of the Omicron variant on Ireland in the coming weeks in its latest letter.

Major indoor music events and outdoor sporting events are also set to have their capacities “severely reduced” according to sources.

A reduction in the number of people who can attend smaller indoor events — at venues such as theatres and cinemas — is also proposed.

It has been suggested that Nphet has stopped short of recommending a reduction in the number of households who can gather. At present, a total of four households can gather in a house.

It is understood that Nphet has not been specific about the numbers that will be allowed to attend weddings, but did say larger events are seen as “super spreader events”.

Schools are still on course to remain open until the end of term and are to reopen.

Senior government sources have suggested that what is being proposed is being done to prioritise schools staying open in January.

It is understood Nphet has recommended that attendances at upcoming outdoor events — such as entertainment, and sports such as the Munster v Leinster rugby match in Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day, and the post-Christmas races at Limerick and Leopardstown — should be limited to 50% or 5,000 attendees.