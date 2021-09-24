Paul Hosford: Micheál Martin talks Garth Brooks and climate change at the UN as local clashes with global

For an Irish leader at the UN, the local often combines with the global.

When Micheál Martin faced the media on Thursday, shortly after rapping world leaders about climate inaction, he probably wasn't expecting to be quizzed on Garth Brooks. The question did prompt a laugh from the Taoiseach.

He was diplomatic in his response to concerns from Croke Park residents but talked up the country superstar and even softly pitched Mr Brooks playing in his native Cork.

“I think progress has been made over the years," he said

“I think Croke Park has learned a lot, in terms of its engagement with local residents."

Asked if he would like to attend, the Taoiseach said he would, in fact, go if possible, but didn't elaborate on the depth of his fandom of the country singer. If he is a Garth fan, he may have had a tune rolling around in his head as he took on a historic day in New York.

Becoming the first Taoiseach to chair a UN Security Council meeting, it was not exactly 'Friends in Low Places', rather Ireland not 'Standing Outside The Fire'. In that song, Brooks sings: "We call them fools/ Who have to dance within the flame/ Who chance the sorrow and the shame/ That always come with getting burned".

There will be some who see Mr Martin's undertaking here as foolhardy – he is actively trying to get countries that represent three-eighths of the world's population to change their foreign policies.

Asking Russia, China and India to accept a resolution which links the effects of climate change and global security will be near impossible and, in some ways, it seems strange that Ireland would use its global stage to pursue such a difficult win.

Highly admirable

However, it is also highly admirable. Having expended political capital among the nations of the world to get to the seat on the Security Council, Ireland has not been content to accept an easy win which can be sold back home.

Instead, we have taken up a baton which Germany was unable to get over the finish line in its term on the council and decided that we, an island nation of 5m people, can change minds and win hearts. Standing outside the fire? More like right in the centre.

Mr Martin knows, and told the UN press corps, that this would not be easy, but doing the right thing rarely is. While the holdouts say the Security Council is not the forum for such a resolution.

Russia's representative, who did not mention his feelings about Brooks, said "too many cooks spoil the broth", a saying he attributed as originating from his home country.

China representative Zhang Jun said the UN report noted that climate change had become a “real threat to the survival of mankind” but it was “imperative” the Paris Agreement and other UN bodies tasked with dealing with climate change issues be maintained as the main channels in dealing with the issue.

With those two nations having the power to veto Ireland's resolution on the issue, Mr Martin will wonder if getting inside this particular fire was the right call.