Maresa Fagan: Still a way to go to crush Covid threat

Despite making solid progress on rolling out Covid-19 vaccines this year, there is still a way to go to exit the pandemic and return to some semblance of normality.

On Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said we were now in a race between the variant and the vaccine when announcing a pause on the nation’s reopening plans.

While the more infectious Delta variant is expected to become dominant across Europe by August, it is now already said to be dominant in Ireland as it accounts for more than half of all new cases.

Detailed Covid data has not been available since the HSE cyberattack in May but new figures this week put the number of new infections at about 350 a day, with infection rates highest among the 19-24 age group, who have yet to be vaccinated.

Covid death toll over 5,000

The Covid death toll has now surpassed 5,000, following 53 further deaths since mid-May.

Best- and worst-case modelling projections by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) suggest the Delta variant could see between 81,000 and 680,000 new infections and between 165 and 2,170 deaths by the end of September.

The Covid variant, which requires two vaccine doses to prevent serious illness or hospitalisation, has already led to surges in infection in parts of the UK, forcing the government to stall the final phase of reopening there.

The new UK Covid wave, which has led to increased hospitalisations and deaths, comes despite the fact that almost two-thirds of the adult population are fully vaccinated, sounding a cautionary note for Ireland and the rest of Europe.

At present Ireland is faring better than many of our European neighbours on rolling out vaccines – 44% of adults are now fully vaccinated in Ireland compared to 36% on average across the EU.

Record deliveries of vaccine supplies

This week saw record deliveries of vaccine supplies with more than 300,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arriving on Wednesday alone, although there are signs that supplies may fall off in July and August, potentially slowing down the rollout.

The recent decision to broaden the use of the Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines to those aged 18-40 will help to move the rollout along, provided we have enough supplies.

Ultimately, the goal is to have about 80% of the entire country, including children, vaccinated to achieve population immunity and ward off the Covid threat.

In recent weeks, we have heard several target dates for when 80% of the adult population will be fully vaccinated, from as early as the end of August to as late as November.

These moveable targets are heavily contingent on supplies but also fail to take into account the need to vaccinate around 1m school-going children.

Other risks and challenges

This is not just a race to vaccinate most of the population, as other risks and challenges are likely to emerge, among them, the continued supply of vaccines, the need for extra vigilance once the country opens up to EU travellers from July 19, and the need for extra precautions as schools reopen in September.

In the weeks ahead, the Government will have to apply the same degree of caution to travel and school risks as it did to indoor dining and other paused activities if it is to stem the Covid tide.