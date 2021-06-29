'Race between vaccine and variant', says  Taoiseach as return to indoor dining delayed

Indoor dining is set to be delayed until at least July 19.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has addressed the nation, saying that Government will devise an implementation plan by 19 July

WATCH: Taoiseach announces the latest on the reopening restrictions. Live here, RTÉ One TV and the RTÉ News channel | Read more: https://t.co/CDrrMLxXmY https://t.co/29V4mNuHhT — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 29, 2021

Indoor dining was due to reopen on July 5, however, Nphet warned of the spread of the Delta variant.

Mr Martin said that the opening on July 5 will not proceed as planned, pending the implementation of a system to verify vaccination or immunity.

The Taoiseach said the Government will work to agree a practical and workable approach.

He added that the country is in a race between the variant and vaccines.

Mr Martin said that the changes that have been agreed reflect a "sensible, safe and balanced way forward".

He said he understood that many businesses and groups of people would be frustrated by the Government announcement, but committed to working with them going forward.

“Today’s adjustments to our plan is another twist in our story. But our direction is unchanged. We can ensure that the worst of this is behind us.”

The Taoiseach did announce increases to capacity at outdoor events and weddings.

As planned, numbers for organised events can increase “to 200 or 500 for stadia or venues with a capacity of over 5,000”.

For weddings that are already planned, they will be permitted to proceed on the basis of the expected changes, with 50 guests permitted to attend wedding receptions with protective measures

In a letter last night, Nphet recommended that the Government should "pause" the reopening of indoor dining and drinking until they can put a "robust" system in place to prove that people have either been vaccinated or have immunity.

Nphet predicted that we could see up to 2,170 Covid-related deaths across July, August and September as the Delta variant spreads across the country.

Ministers have agreed to act on a “bleak” and “sobering” warning from Nphet to delay the reopening.

The Taoiseach will announce “a plan to announce a plan” on July 19 as to how entry to pubs and restaurants could occur, subject to the Attorney General approving a scheme.

There will be an enforcement element, despite reservations from the Department of Justice as to how it could be implemented.

As a result, there is still no clarity when indoor dining will begin even for vaccinated people.

Meanwhile, the idea of only fully vaccinated people being allowed to dine indoors has been rejected by vintners.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) has described the idea as "ridiculous" while and the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) deemed it “unworkable”.

The VFI added that the way the Government has dealt with pubs over the past 15 months "is shocking".